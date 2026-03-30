Alvin Kamara’s future is still uncertain, but Kellen Moore is counting on him for what’s ahead

A potential retirement by Alvin Kamara came into question following the news of Travis Etienne’s arrival with the New Orleans Saints. However, Kellen Moore knows he might have a formidable backfield heading into the next NFL season.

“He’s certainly on the roster and part of the running back room,” the head coach said to reporters from the league meeting in Arizona. “We feel like there’s ways to manipulate all of those guys and put them in plenty of situations.

“Plenty of running backs play. Obviously we feel fortunate that we were able to acquire Travis in free agency, but there’s still a lot of work there to be had out there.”

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What is Kamara’s current situation in NOLA?

Financially, the Saints recently restructured Kamara’s contract using the “50 percent rule,” a move that cleared over $8 million in cap space for 2026 without adding future guaranteed debt. This flexibility allows the front office to keep the franchise icon for the upcoming season or move on after June 1 with minimal dead money—a decision that remains a “full offseason process” as the team balances veteran leadership with younger talent.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints.

Teams eyeing the Saints’ gem

The Denver Broncos are widely considered the favorites due to Kamara‘s history with Sean Payton, while the Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars (who just lost Etienne) have been identified as suitors in need of a versatile, veteran pass-catcher. Other dark-horse candidates include the Baltimore Ravens, who could pair him with Derrick Henry, and the Seattle Seahawks, who are seeking backfield depth following Zach Charbonnet’s injury and Kenneth Walker’s departure.

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Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints talks with head coach Sean Payton.

New Orleans’ intriguing backfield

Kellen Moore will have the privilege of fielding a highly dangerous ground game to support Tyler Shough. Behind the aforementioned Kamara and Etienne, these are the RBs who will represent the Gold and Black in 2026.

Kendre Miller

Devin Neal

Ty Chandler

Audric Estime

Evan Hull

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