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After letting Travis Etienne go to Saints, Jaguars are reportedly taking final stance to back Bhayshul Tuten as RB1

Travis Etienne was the best running back on the Jacksonville Jaguars, but now he is on the New Orleans Saints.

Travis Etienne Jr. #1, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesTravis Etienne Jr. #1, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Many in the NFL subscribe to the theory that running backs are the most interchangeable position in football. The Jacksonville Jaguars might think that too. After Travis Etienne left for the New Orleans Saints, it’s Bhayshul Tuten season in Florida.

According to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated, the team is perfectly fine with letting their running back room as it is. This means Bhayshul Tuten will replace Travis Etienne as the starter, while newly-signed Chris Rodriguez will serve as the backup.

Etienne himself is going to see his snaps shared with Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. Still, it’s somewhat surprising to see the Jaguars content with what they have right now, given how important was Etienne for them last season.

Tuten is poised for a breakout season

Tuten had 83 attempts for 307 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season. The fact is that was enough for head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone to convince them to give Tuten the spotlight.

Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars

To be fair to Tuten, he is a strong, powerful runner who is very hard to bring down. However, he is not as elusive or as swift as Etienne is. This is a golden opportunity for him to prove his worth.

See also

Cam Little knows his record with Jaguars could be broken sooner rather than later

The Jaguars are not done

Jacksonville has signed just one free agent this season, but he was notoriously busy after the draft last year. According to Shipley, this year could be the same as he reported that the Jaguars will be “swinging this offseason.”

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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