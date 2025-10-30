Analyst explains Kyler Murray’s market ahead of trade deadline

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray could be on the move this offseason if the team fails to advance to the NFL playoffs again. Murray, a former No. 1 overall pick, has failed to bring success to his team during his seven-year tenure at State Farm Stadium.

Murray has played under multiple head coaches, which has affected his development. He is still trying to win with the Cardinals, but the 2025 season is off to a rough start for the NFC West team (2-5).

Many wonder if this will be the last season Murray spends in Arizona, and one NFL reporter thinks the quarterback is an attractive piece for opposing teams.

NFL reporter says Kyler Murray could leave Cardinals in the offseason

Andrew Siciliano floated the idea of Murray leaving the Cardinals after 2025, noting that the team could hit reset and part ways with Jonathan Gannon, which could mean that Murray would be gone too.

Kyler Murray, quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

“Is this the end for Kyler Murray?” Siciliano asked. “Kyler has, after this year, one more year of guaranteed money on his contract. So, maybe the can move on this offseason, maybe they can; maybe if you bring in a new coach and you hit reset, that includes moving on from the quarterback, as well. … I do think he’d be an attractive piece, I do think in this era of give a quarterback a second chance and see what he does somewhere else with a different coach and a different perspective, I think Kyler Murray would be a guy other teams would want.”

Murray entered the league surrounded by doubts, especially regarding his height and whether that could hurt his chances to shine in the league. After seven years, the player hasn’t met the expectations, and a change of air may be in the cards.