Cardinals didn’t want to give Kyler Murray more control

The Arizona Cardinals will most likely keep Jonathan Gannon around for at least another year. This regime hasn’t done a lot of winning, and they may be without their scapegoat.

They continue to lose despite sending Kyler Murray home. And now that the former No. 1 pick is most likely going to play somewhere else next season, they’ll have to find someone else to blame.

A report by ESPN insider Josh Weinfuss shed light on the inner dynamics of the organization, and while they often singled out Murray, it turns out that he actually wanted to be more involved in the roster-building process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyler Murray wanted to have a say in roster building

“Murray wanted his voice heard in personnel decisions and draft choices, according to a source familiar with the situation. For the most part, the Cardinals dismissed his requests to add certain players until trading for Marquise Brown in a draft-day move in 2022, giving Murray one of his best friends and a former college teammate,” Weinfuss wrote.

Kyler Murray (1) of the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, the Cardinals didn’t seem to be too sold on their franchise quarterback. Otherwise, they would’ve at least handled this situation differently, as this isn’t an unusual stance from a signal caller.

Advertisement

That’s not to say that he should’ve had the final word. But after years of criticizing him for his leadership — or lack thereof — this seemed to be a step in the right direction from Murray.