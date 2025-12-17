Kyler Murray still has some trade value, says insider

To say that this has been a bad season for the Arizona Cardinals would be a massive understatement. Even so, head coach Jonathan Gannon might be given another chance.

That doesn’t seem to be the case with Kyler Murray, though. The former No. 1 pick was benched because of an alleged injury, and their decision to shut him down for the season raised questions about his future with the team.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that he and Mac Jones could be the next ‘reclamation projects’ for quarterback-needy teams in the upcoming season.

Kyler Murray can be a ‘reclamation project’

“The quarterback trade market is worth watching, particularly with supply failing to meet the demand once again. (Mac) Jones might be the next reclamation project QB to take off in a second act,” Fowler wrote.

“This leads to a conversation on Kyler Murray, whom the Cardinals are subtly — or quite obviously — trying to stash to preserve his health for a potential trade this offseason. His nearly $37 million in guarantees on the 2026 books complicates the market for his services, but Murray is 28 and isn’t far removed from fringe top-10-QB status,“ he added.

Of course, whether any team will be willing to meet his steep salary demands and also give up what the Cardinals may want to get for him remains to be seen, but we’ve seen crazier things happen.