Jonathan Gannon shares cryptic update about Kyler Murray’s injury

The Arizona Cardinals seem prepared to move on from Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 pick hasn’t played since Week 3, and while the team has struggled mightily without him, he may have played his last snap for the organization.

The team has dealt with his injury in a suspicious manner. From stating that he was close to returning to ruling him out for the remainder of the season, there might be more to this story.

And with Murray potentially being one of the prime trade candidates in the offseason, other teams will want guarantees about his health. Perhaps that’s why head coach Jonathan Gannon had to share some more details.

Cardinals are still tight-lipped about Kyler Murray

The Cardinals haven’t disclosed many details about Murray’s foot injury. Nevertheless, it seems like he won’t have to go under the knife, according to a reporter who asked the head coach:

Jonathan Gannon – Arizona Cardinals

“Not to my knowledge right now,” Gannon responded, per Donnie Druin of On SI.

Murray’s performances have taken a major dive since he signed that massive contract extension, and there are doubts about his durability. That being said, he’d still be an upgrade for several teams.