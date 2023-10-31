The Kansas City Chiefs‘ shocking loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8 exposed the team’s problems in offense, even with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. While many believe it’s a matter of personnel, head coach Andy Reid thinks it’s just about doing the basics. In his eyes, the offense has been making too many mistakes.

According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Reid said he thought the unit had the right people. In regard to the woes against the Broncos, the 65-year-old said it was just one of those days when they were “chasing,” naming the series of problems they had during the day.

“Whether it started with me, a play call, whether it was the play that was called was OK, but we had a breakdown in protection, whether the protection was good and the play was good, you know the receiver dropped the ball or we didn’t make the right read, from our quarterback side or we were running the wrong route. … It was one of everything,” Reid said.

Chiefs are not giving up on their current offense

The Chiefs’ offense has been a talking point around the league due to the trade deadline on Tuesday, but the team didn’t make any moves. According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Chiefs “were never really active” heading into the deadline.

Fans were hoping the front office would make a move for a star wideout such as DeAndre Hopkins, but the WR room remained untouched. It wasn’t a surprise though, since general manager Brett Veach has already shown preference to focus on the Draft to build around the team’s current stars with cheaper, younger players.

Last year, for instance, they took many by surprise when they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Despite that loss, the Chiefs didn’t look desperate and still went on to win the championship. But this years, there seem to be bigger question marks.

Chiefs’ offense has plenty of work to do

The Chiefs’ current wideouts have been blamed for much of the team’s problems in offense, as Rashee Rice leads the group with just 361 yards. The team leader is tight end Travis Kelce with 583 yards.

Behind the rookie wide receiver there’s Justin Watson (261 yards), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (227 yards), Skyy Moore (168 yards), and Kadarius Toney (109 yards). But they boast just three touchdowns combined.

SURVEY Will the Chiefs regret not adding a WR before the deadline? Will the Chiefs regret not adding a WR before the deadline? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Apart from their poor production, what worries the most about the WR room is the number of turnovers. Last time out, they had five. Those kinds of mistakes are what Reid hopes not to see anymore.

“When I mentioned that night about things that I haven’t seen before from this group who I have a lot of trust in — I saw things I haven’t seen before,” he said. “Somewhere I didn’t get that point across to the guys and my coaches, so we’ve got to make sure we do a better job there.”

The Chiefs return to action on Sunday against the Dolphins in Germany. It will be an interesting test for Mahomes and company. Since the Fins’ have one of the best offenses in the league right now, every possession will matter.