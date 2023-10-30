Shannon Sharpe slams Travis Kelce for not focusing on the Chiefs vs. Broncos game

The Denver Broncos finally broke their long losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the game, Travis Kelce couldn’t be as dominant as usual, and Shannon Sharpe criticized the tight end for not focusing correctly on this match.

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season was very different for the Broncos. After losing 12 consecutive games against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, they finally defeated their AFC West rivals and reached a 3-5 record.

The Broncos clearly dominated the game, with poor performances from both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Following this loss, Shannon Sharpe, a legendary Denver player, criticized the tight end for his actions in the days leading up to the match.

Shannon Sharpe severely judges Travis Kelce following the Chiefs vs. Broncos game

In recent years, the Chiefs have dominated the AFC West, largely thanks to the amazing duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, they didn’t have their best game against the Broncos and suffered their first loss in 12 matches against them.

Shannon Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion and a living legend of the Broncos, thinks that there’s a reason why the Chiefs were outperformed by Denver: Travis Kelce’s actions in the previous days to the game.

According to the Hall of Famer, Travis Kelce was not fully focused on the game. Sharpe criticized the tight end for attending the first game of the MLB World Series on Friday when they had a match scheduled for Sunday.

“Friday night he was at the Rangers game,” Sharpe said on the Night Cap Show with Chad Ochocinco. “It was in Texas (the game), he lives in Kansas City. I’m not saying that is the reason he didn’t play well, (but) it’s a awful look, it’s a terrible look… this is the NFL. You got a game on Sunday.”

Typically, players show their support for their home teams, whether in MLB, MLS, or another league. However, Kelce traveled from Kansas City to Texas to watch a Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game, which may have contributed to his fatigue during the Broncos match.

Of course, the defeat against the Broncos was not solely Kelce’s fault. Several factors contributed to this loss, including Patrick Mahomes’ illness and left hand injury, which led to a strained connection between the quarterback and the tight end.

What were Travis Kelce’s stats in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season vs. the Broncos?

In Week 8, Travis Kelce had one of his worst games this season against the Denver Broncos. The tight end recorded six receptions for 58 yards with no touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per reception.

Despite the loss, the Chiefs are still the leaders of the AFC West with a 6-2 record. However, it seems like the Chargers, Raiders, and Broncos are getting better and could surprise Kansas City in the second half of the season.