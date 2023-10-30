The Denver Broncos may have saved their season by getting a rather shocking win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Their defense had already fared well against them earlier in the season, but they completely clamped them in this rematch.

Russell Wilson was efficient by completing 12 of 19 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns, making sure to take care of the football in that inclement weather, and draining out the clock to control the tempo of the game.

This was a massive win for a team desperately looking to get some momentum, especially two days ahead of the trade deadline. With a 3-5 record, Sean Payton could make a case for trying tomake a postseason run with this group of players rather than break the roster up and trade away their veterans.

With that in mind, Wilson looked quite emotional after the game. He knew how much it meant to beat their divisional rivals, snapping a 12-game losing streak against the Chiefs and keeping their postseason hopes alive for another week.

Russell Wilson Speaks About The Importance Of This Win

“Every win in the National Football League is a good one,’‘ Wilson told KUSA. “But this one meant a lot. Winning matters, and this one meant a lot, obviously. I know there’s been a lot of tough times over the years here with the Chiefs. It’s a really good football team on that side.”

Despite being at home, the Broncos were seven-point underdogs ahead of this matchup. They knew it wasn’t going to be easy, especially given their history against Andy Reid’s team. Even so, Wilson claims they were always confident in their ability to get the win:

“Obviously, they’re champions and everything else, but we had a great week of practice. We knew that we could come out and win this football game and play great in front of our fans,” Wilson added. “Just to win, beat the Chiefs at home in front of our fans [and] in front of Broncos Country. The crowd was amazing tonight, and they brought us that extra energy when guys made plays on defense, guys made plays on offense, special teams. It was an amazing team effort, and there’s nothing better than winning.”

Mahomes Says Other Teams Will Take A Look At The Broncos

On the other side of the field, Patrick Mahomes and company should be concerned after the loss. Needless to say, their postseason hopes didn’t take a hit, but Mahomes knows that rival teams will look to replicate what the Broncos have done against them this season:

“Teams are going to replicate it and try to find different versions of it,” Mahomes said after the game. “Two of the last three weeks, they’ve seen the Broncos stifle our offense.”

The Broncos held the Chiefs’ explosive offense to just 275 yards of total offense and nine points on Sunday. They had already held them to 19 points and 389 yards earlier in the season, so they clearly know how to hold them down.