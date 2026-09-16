Andy Reid and Chiefs reportedly could trade for Joey Porter Jr. with Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs may not be done making moves after opening the 2026 NFL season with an impressive victory over the Denver Broncos. With the team already showing that it can compete at a high level, general manager Brett Veach could now turn his attention toward strengthening the roster, and one name has suddenly emerged as a potential target: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Ian Rapoport identified the Chiefs as a team to watch in the ongoing situation surrounding Porter, who remains involved in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been open to trade discussions, although they have yet to receive an offer that matches their asking price.

Rapoport explained the situation this way: “There are teams that are corner needy teams. He is a very good player with a contract situation that’s a mess. They’re obviously at an impasse. So, does someone step up and say, we need a really good corner. Pittsburgh has been open to trading him. The interest based on their price has been not there yet, but definitely one to keep tracking on who he ends up playing with.”

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Could the Chiefs trade for Joey Porter Jr.?

The contract situation is a major part of the equation. Pittsburgh has historically been unwilling to negotiate contract extensions once the regular season begins, meaning the window for Porter and the Steelers to reach an agreement has already closed. If the cornerback does not receive the long-term deal he expected, a trade could become an increasingly realistic solution for both sides.

Rapoport specifically pointed to Kansas City as a team worth monitoring because of the uncertainty surrounding rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane. The Chiefs selected Delane in the first round and hoped he could become an important piece of their secondary, but an injury could potentially force Veach to look outside the organization for help.

When asked specifically about the Chiefs as a potential destination for Porter, Rapoport responded: “Chiefs, we’ll see because if Mansoor Delane is hurt, Brett Veach will make a trade. He will be risky. definitely something to keep watching.” That does not mean Kansas City is actively negotiating with Pittsburgh, but it puts the defending AFC contender firmly on the list of teams to monitor if the Steelers decide to move their star cornerback.

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The Detroit Lions are another team Rapoport identified as a possibility after Detroit moved on from Terrion Arnold. Porter would give either team an established young cornerback, but any trade would depend heavily on Pittsburgh’s asking price and Porter’s contract expectations. For now, there is no indication that a deal is imminent, but with the Steelers and Porter at an impasse, and multiple teams potentially needing cornerback help, his situation could become one of the NFL’s most interesting trade stories.