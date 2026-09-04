Chiefs, Andy Reid make final decision on Chris Oladokun roster spot: QB depth chart confirmed for 2026 season

The Kansas City Chiefs have finalized their quarterback room for the 2026 NFL season, and Chris Oladokun is no longer part of Andy Reid’s plans. After competing throughout the offseason and preseason for a spot behind Patrick Mahomes, Oladokun has officially been released by the Chiefs following an injury that prevented him from finishing the preseason on the field.

Kansas City initially waived Oladokun with an injury designation before he reverted to injured reserve. The Chiefs have now reached an injury settlement with the QB, officially making him a free agent. His injury ultimately played an important role in the Chiefs’ decision as the organization finalized its 53-man roster.

Oladokun’s departure also confirms an important development inside Kansas City’s quarterback room. While Patrick Mahomes remains the unquestioned starter and Justin Fields has secured the backup role, rookie Garrett Nussmeier has earned his place on the roster after an impressive preseason. The seventh-round pick has gone from a player whose draft stock collapsed to someone now positioned to begin his NFL career behind two established quarterbacks.

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Chiefs QB depth chart for 2026

With Chris Oladokun officially out of the picture, the Chiefs have a clear three-quarterback structure heading into the 2026 season. Patrick Mahomes remains at the top, Justin Fields provides experienced depth behind him, and Garrett Nussmeier has earned the final spot after winning the competition for the third quarterback job.

The biggest surprise may be Nussmeier’s rise. Before the 2025 college football season, the LSU quarterback was viewed as a potential top quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, but an injury-plagued senior season dramatically changed his trajectory. He eventually fell all the way to the seventh round, where Kansas City selected him No. 249 overall. Nussmeier had initially been projected to go much earlier before medical concerns contributed to his slide.

Now, Nussmeier has taken a major step forward by earning a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. His college résumé still shows why there was so much optimism around him before his final season at LSU, where he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 before injuries limited his 2025 campaign. Kansas City clearly believes there is enough talent and upside for the rookie to continue developing behind Mahomes and Fields.