Chiefs, Andy Reid confirm major Mansoor Delane injury update ahead of Week 2 game vs Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs received encouraging news about rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane after he suffered a right shoulder injury during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos.

After leaving Monday night’s game following an interception on the opening drive, Delane underwent further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Those results appear to have given Kansas City reason for optimism.

Delane returned to practice Wednesday as the Chiefs began preparing for their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and head coach Andy Reid indicated that the rookie has a legitimate chance to be back on the field Sunday night. “Yeah, there’s a pretty good chance that he’ll be back out there.”

Advertisement

Mansoor Delane could return for Chiefs vs Colts

Delane’s return to practice is an important development after the rookie was forced out of his NFL debut. The sixth overall pick immediately made an impact by intercepting Bo Nix on Denver’s opening possession, but he landed on his right shoulder during the play and did not return to the game.

The Chiefs were able to handle the Broncos without him, but Delane’s quick return would give Steve Spagnuolo another important piece in a secondary that underwent major changes during the offseason. Kansas City moved on from Trent McDuffie, creating a significant opening for a young cornerback like Delane to take on an important role immediately.

For now, Reid’s update suggests the Chiefs avoided the extended absence they feared when Delane first went to the locker room. His practice participation throughout the week will provide a clearer indication of whether he is ready for a full workload, but the early signs point toward the rookie having a chance to face Indianapolis.

Advertisement

Chiefs need Mansoor Delane back in the secondary

Delane’s importance became clear even before his injury. The rookie was entrusted with a major role from the beginning of the season, and his first NFL interception came on the third defensive play of his career. His combination of size, athleticism and coverage ability makes him an important part of Kansas City’s plans after the departure of McDuffie.

The Chiefs also showed in Week 1 that their defense can remain effective even when dealing with injuries. Kansas City limited Denver to 176 total yards in a 31-10 victory, but the Colts present another challenge as the team prepares for its second consecutive primetime game.

If Delane can complete the week without a setback, Kansas City could have its first-round pick back on the field Sunday night. Reid’s latest update does not guarantee that he will play, but after the concern surrounding his shoulder injury Monday, the possibility of seeing Delane against the Colts is a significant positive development for the Chiefs.