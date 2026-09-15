Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker credits offensive line following impressive debut performance vs Broncos

Following a standout debut against the Denver Broncos, new Kansas City Chiefs addition Kenneth Walker spoke about his strong performance in the 2026-27 NFL season opener.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2026 NFL season dominantly, securing a lopsided 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos as Kenneth Walker delivered an impressive performance in his franchise debut, and Patrick Mahomes was self-critical after his injury return.

Speaking with reporters following the game, Walker made sure to credit his teammates. “It means a lot, but first off, you have to give credit to the offensive line – they did a great job tonight of making mine and Emmett’s (Johnson) job much easier to go out there and run the ball,” Walker said. “Tight ends and our receivers as well. It means a lot. We have to keep stacking everything that we’ve started.”

“It means a lot. It means they trust me. It’s good to feel that way,” Walker added. “When we first came out, we got the fourth down, and we still ran the ball – they trust the run game and trust what we can do; we just want to keep stacking on that.”

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Walker’s performance

Walker expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to serve as an all-around back — capable of playing in any game situation — while logging 26 touches in his Chiefs debut. He specifically sought this role during free agency after sharing backfield duties during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished with an impressive 173 rushing yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, while adding three receptions for 18 yards and another score. Additionally, he formed a key duo with Patrick Mahomes, who showed complete trust in him.

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To put it in perspective, Walker III accumulated more rushing yards than any other player in Week 1. For Walker, the performance surpassed everything he achieved during his four years with the Seahawks. His previous career high dated back to his rookie season, when he ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-23 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now that Walker is reaching new heights with the Chiefs, it leaves open the question of whether the Seahawks made a mistake by not bringing him back after he won the Super Bowl MVP award for the 2026 NFL season.