Andy Reid could potentially lose coach in the Chiefs ahead of 2026 NFL season

It’s clear that this NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs has left nobody satisfied. Serious injuries, a drop in performance, and an early playoff exit have many already reconsidering what lies ahead for Andy Reid’s team.

On top of that, many teams are eyeing significant restructuring, starting with adding a new head coach. Among them are the Tennessee Titans, who have someone from Reid’s staff on their list of candidates to lead their team.

According to a recent report by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X account, Matt Nagy, the longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator, is on the Titans’ radar to become their new HC for the upcoming season.

Additionally, the report indicates that the list of coaches Mike Borgonzi is targeting brings both experience and talent: Mike McCarthy, Jeff Hafley, Jesse Minter, Robert Saleh, and Chris Shula are among those being considered.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nagy’s experience as an NFL HC

Matt Nagy’s tenure as the head coach of the Chicago Bears (2018–2021) was defined by a historic start followed by a period of offensive stagnation. In his debut season, he led the team to a 12-4 record and an NFC North title, earning him the 2018 AP NFL Coach of the Year award.

However, despite two playoff appearances in four years, the offense struggled to find consistency, leading to two consecutive 8-8 seasons and a final 6-11 campaign in 2021. He finished his time in Chicago with an overall regular-season record of 34-31 before returning to the Kansas City Chiefs’ coaching staff.

Missed opportunities

Last year, Matt Nagy notably interviewed for head-coaching vacancies with the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints. Despite being a strong candidate, he ultimately did not land either position and returned to the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

Working alongside Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Nagy has continued to rebuild his reputation, and he is once again emerging as a top candidate in the 2026 coaching cycle.

