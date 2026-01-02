Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes his support clear for Broncos QB Bo Nix ahead of Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Denver Broncos in NFL Week 17, falling 20–13 in a game highlighted by a strong performance from Bo Nix. The loss came on Christmas night at Arrowhead Stadium and may have marked Travis Kelce’s final home appearance in the regular season. Yet, the veteran tight end still made a point to show respect and support for the opposing quarterback.

The Broncos clinched the AFC West title in 2025 with that victory, ending the Chiefs’ long run of divisional dominance. Denver emerged as one of the most compelling teams heading into the postseason, with the city positioned for a deep playoff run behind its young franchise quarterback.

During a Mic’d Up segment aired on Inside the NFL, Kelce was caught offering words of encouragement to Nix as both teams left the field following their Week 17 matchup. The moment quickly drew attention across the league.

“You’re a hell of a competitor, man. You already know,” Kelce told Nix. “I love playing against you every single time. Do your thing. Go get you one.” The exchange underscored the mutual respect between the two players after a hard-fought divisional battle.

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos

The record Bo Nix could reach

Bo Nix has the chance to tie NFL history with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Nix currently stands alone with the second-most wins, 23, through a quarterback’s first two seasons in the league, trailing only his Broncos predecessor, Russell Wilson, who finished with 24.

Nix is part of significant NFL and franchise history this season. He is one of only three quarterbacks to record at least 25 passing touchdowns and 3,500 passing yards in each of his first two seasons, joining Justin Herbert and Peyton Manning. Nix enters Week 18 with 3,790 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns.

Against the Chiefs, Nix also became only the fourth quarterback in Broncos history to win a December game at Arrowhead Stadium, joining John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Kyle Orton. The performance further cemented his growing legacy within the franchise.

“This was one of those games where you knew you weren’t going to throw for a lot of yards,” Nix said after the Week 17 win. “It was about patience, taking what the defense gave us, and moving the chains. That mindset made the difference.”

