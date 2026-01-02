Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes his support clear for Broncos QB Bo Nix ahead of Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce commented on the Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, showing his support ahead of Week 18 of the NFL regular season.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Denver Broncos in NFL Week 17, falling 20–13 in a game highlighted by a strong performance from Bo Nix. The loss came on Christmas night at Arrowhead Stadium and may have marked Travis Kelce’s final home appearance in the regular season. Yet, the veteran tight end still made a point to show respect and support for the opposing quarterback.

The Broncos clinched the AFC West title in 2025 with that victory, ending the Chiefs’ long run of divisional dominance. Denver emerged as one of the most compelling teams heading into the postseason, with the city positioned for a deep playoff run behind its young franchise quarterback.

During a Mic’d Up segment aired on Inside the NFL, Kelce was caught offering words of encouragement to Nix as both teams left the field following their Week 17 matchup. The moment quickly drew attention across the league.

Advertisement

You’re a hell of a competitor, man. You already know,” Kelce told Nix. I love playing against you every single time. Do your thing. Go get you one.” The exchange underscored the mutual respect between the two players after a hard-fought divisional battle.

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos

Advertisement

The record Bo Nix could reach

Bo Nix has the chance to tie NFL history with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Nix currently stands alone with the second-most wins, 23, through a quarterback’s first two seasons in the league, trailing only his Broncos predecessor, Russell Wilson, who finished with 24.

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have reportedly made final decision about Aaron Rodgers as starting quarterback for next season

see also

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have reportedly made final decision about Aaron Rodgers as starting quarterback for next season

Nix is part of significant NFL and franchise history this season. He is one of only three quarterbacks to record at least 25 passing touchdowns and 3,500 passing yards in each of his first two seasons, joining Justin Herbert and Peyton Manning. Nix enters Week 18 with 3,790 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns.

Advertisement

Against the Chiefs, Nix also became only the fourth quarterback in Broncos history to win a December game at Arrowhead Stadium, joining John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Kyle Orton. The performance further cemented his growing legacy within the franchise.

“This was one of those games where you knew you weren’t going to throw for a lot of yards,” Nix said after the Week 17 win. It was about patience, taking what the defense gave us, and moving the chains. That mindset made the difference.”

Advertisement
emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Broncos HC Sean Payton ‘steals’ player from Justin Herbert’s Chargers to boost Bo Nix’s offense
NFL

Broncos HC Sean Payton ‘steals’ player from Justin Herbert’s Chargers to boost Bo Nix’s offense

Sean Payton joins Bill Belichick in select club as Broncos beat Andy Reid’s Chiefs in Week 17 Christmas game
NFL

Sean Payton joins Bill Belichick in select club as Broncos beat Andy Reid’s Chiefs in Week 17 Christmas game

Broncos HC Sean Payton sends shocking message after beating the Chiefs in Week 17 Christmas game
NFL

Broncos HC Sean Payton sends shocking message after beating the Chiefs in Week 17 Christmas game

Shedeur Sanders makes important statement about his future with Browns
NFL

Shedeur Sanders makes important statement about his future with Browns

Better Collective Logo