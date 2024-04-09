Tom Brady and many other Super Bowl champions with the New England Patriots have already called it a career.

The New England Patriots dynasty ended the moment Tom Brady left the organization in 2020, and now many of their Super Bowl-winning players are not even playing in the NFL anymore.

Defensive back Logan Ryan became the latest champion to hang up his cleats, announcing Tuesday he’s calling it a career after 11 seasons. Selected in the third round of the 2013 draft, Ryan helped the Pats win the Super Bowl in 2015 and 2017.

After four seasons in Foxborough, the Rutgers product spent three years with the Tennessee Titans before playing for the New York Giants in 2020 and 2021. He went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following season, spending his final year in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Ryan retires with great stats to his name, including 19 interceptions, 98 passes deflections, 15 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 13 sacks and 26 QB hits.

Logan Ryan thanks former teams after announcing retirement

“Shout out to the New England Patriots. Thank you for drafting me, believing in me, making me a two-time Super Bowl champion,” Ryan said. “Thank you to the Tennessee Titans for bringing me down there, becoming a franchise player, and supporting RARF — my animal foundation was birthed there and you guys took that in. We did so much on and off the field with the playoff runs.

In a video shared on social media to announce his retirement, Ryan was thankful to all five franchises he played for, with a special message to the Patriots, Titans, Giants, Bucs and Niners.

“The New York Giants, bringing me home back to New Jersey during the COVID years,” he continued. “Literally saving my wife’s life. Thank you so much to the training staff and organization for saving my wife, Ashley. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I found my forever home here. My kids are raised, growing up in Florida. They have stability, which meant so much to me as a father.

“And finally, the San Francisco 49ers for bringing me off the cruise last season, joining a great organization and a great coaching staff and a great locker room, to go on the run that we had. 11 seasons, six championship games, three Super Bowl appearances, and ultimately, two Super Bowl rings is what we do it for.“

Logan Ryan joins other SB champs with Patriots who retired

At 33, Ryan joins a list of former Super Bowl champions with the Patriots who stepped away from the gridiron. While the likes of Brady and Gronk did it before, this offseason also saw Matthew Slater and Malcolm Butler, who formed a great cornerback duo with Ryan, retire from football.

Curiously, Ryan picked off Brady’s last pass in a New England Patriots uniform for the only touchdown in his career, helping the Tennessee Titans win that 2020 AFC Wild-Card game.