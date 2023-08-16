Anthony Richardson is supposed to be the heir of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck with the Indianapolis Colts. After the Matt Ryan’s experiment failed, the franchise went all-in taking him with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft. One of the biggest prospects in the NFL.

Last season, head coach Frank Reich was fired in the middle of the season, Jeff Saturday took over as interim and now Shane Steichen is the new leader of the team. He was sensational as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his first big decision, Steichen has already named Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts. The reactions of the young player from the university of Florida was just incredible.

Will Anthony Richardson be the Colts’ starting QB?

After Shane Steichen chose Anthony Richardson over Gardner Minshew, the Indianapolis Colts have taken a huge risk. However, they believe there’s margin to compete in the AFC South against the Jaguars, Texans and Titans.

This was Richardson’s reaction. “Honestly, I was shocked. I’ve still got to work for it despite being granted the opportunity. Still got to work for it because nothing’s handed to you. Got to earn everything.”

Anthony Richardson couldn’t hide the decision took him by surprise so early in the preseason. “I was just looking forward to Week 1 and just being ready for the opportunity and getting thrown in the fire hopefully. But then he (Shane Steichen) told me, and I’m like, ‘Wow, it really happened.’ I’m thankful and I’m blessed. Now, you’ve got to keep building on this opportunity.”