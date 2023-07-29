After Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck walked away from the game, the Indianapolis Colts were never the same in the NFL. The Matt Ryan’s experiment failed and Frank Reich was fired as head coach even after developing a solid defense.

Jeff Saturday arrived as interim coach, but nothing really changed. Now, Shane Steichen, the former offensive coordinator of the Eagles, will be the new man in charge. They believe Anthony Richardson is their future franchise quarterback.

However, one of their best players wants to be traded. Jonathan Taylor has confirmed the Indianapolis Colts that final decision. It’s going to be another chapter in the latest controversy of running backs and team owners.

Jonathan Taylor wants to be traded from the Colts

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Jonathan Taylor asked the Indianapolis Colts for a trade. The running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract and, as it has happened with many players at the position, wants to be paid.

Just a few hours later, Albert Breer confirmed the information was true and revealed the shocking answer of Colts’ owner, Jim Irsay. “We’re not trading Jonathan…end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Now, the situation is very intriguing at Indianapolis. Taylor doesn’t want to play for the team, but, at least for now, he won’t be traded. In 2024, the running back will become a free agent.

The big question is if the Colts will give him a new contract, trade him to get something in return or just let him walk away next year. Taylor’s performance on the field will be crucial for leverage or getting a massive contract elsewhere.