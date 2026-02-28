As Dolphins might say goodbye to Tua Tagovailoa, and Cardinals to Kyler Murray, Malik Willis waits to decide his future

Domino effect is such a wonderful thing during the NFL offseason. One decision can impact a team and a player, or it can actually make a lot of collateral effects. That might happen with Malik Willis, who is awaiting on Kyler Murray‘s situation with the Arizona Cardinals, just as much as he is with the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa.

Malik Willis is one of the most intriguing free agents on the market. The quarterback won’t return to the Green Bay Packers, as he is looking for a place where he can thrive as the starting quarterback.

With both the Cardinals and the Dolphins on the verge of a quarterback change, Willis finds himself trying to find the correct place and price. According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, “the involvement, or not, of two potential franchises should say plenty about the broader market for Willis. Whether and to what extent the Dolphins and Cardinals pursue Willis will be a key litmus test as to his perceived potential as a full-time starter.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Willis has a skill set that could seem similar for the Cardinals

Willis is a dual-threat quarterback, just like Kyler Murray. However, there is a key difference. Murray is 5’10” and 207 lbs, while Willis is 6’1″ and 225 lbs. While Willis might also seem a bit undersized, compared to Murray, he is way bigger and stronger. Therefore, the Cardinals wouldn’t have to change much in terms of approach if they land Willis.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The Cardinals have a new head coach in town with Mike LaFleur. So, a new quarterback might also be a good thing. LaFleur’s reputation is on the line, so he needs to nail the quarterback decision. Willis might not be the answer but at this point, Murray hasn’t proven to be a franchise quartertback.

Advertisement

see also Kyler Murray receives update from Mike LaFleur regarding his Cardinals future

Willis would be a change of pace from Tua Tagovailoa

Willis is not exactly bigger than Tua. In fact, they have the exact same build, at 6’1″ and 225 lbs. However, Willis is much more durable and doesn’t have the injury history that Tagovailoa has. The fact that they don’t have to worry about that with Willis might just be good enough for the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Having said so, new Dolphins HC Jeff Haffley was the Packers defensive coordinator. Hence, he knows Willis very well. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan also comes from the Packers. No other team in the NFL outside of Green Bay knows Willis’ skills better than the Dolphins right now.