Broncos could reunite Bo Nix with former Oregon teammate after strong 2026 NFL Combine showing

After a strong 2025 season, the Denver Broncos want to remain on top of the AFC West. To do that, they will need to provide Bo Nix with more weapons, and a former Oregon teammate of the quarterback could be the answer to their offensive struggles.

The Broncos were able to reach the AFC Championship Game in a year not many expected them to succeed. Nevertheless, despite a solid campaign, most fans know Bo Nix needs to be surrounded by more top-tier weapons.

While the club is expected to focus on acquiring a wide receiver, the tight end position remains a priority as well. Now, the Broncos have a unique chance to select a player who already knows what it’s like to catch passes from Nix due to their college connection.

Kenyon Sadiq impresses at NFL Combine, Broncos a potential landing spot

On Friday, tight end prospects took the stage at the 2026 NFL Combine to prove their worth to all 32 teams. Fortunately for Kenyon Sadiq, it was a very good day to stand out.

The tight end entered the Combine as the top prospect at his position and solidified that status with an outstanding performance, even breaking an all-time record.

The former Oregon player, who played the 2023 season with Bo Nix as his quarterback, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, breaking the mark set by Vernon Davis (4.40) in 2006 for a tight end.

Sadiq is a 6-foot-3, 241-pound tight end whose athleticism is impossible to ignore. He also impressed with an 11-foot-1 broad jump and a 43.5-inch vertical jump — rare marks for a player of his size at the position.

Several mock drafts project Kenyon Sadiq as a top-20 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is not ideal for the Broncos, who hold the 30th overall selection in the first round. However, a trade up could be possible, especially considering the connection between the tight end and Bo Nix from their Oregon days.

The Broncos need a solid tight end

During the 2025 offseason, the Broncos decided to acquire a veteran tight end for Bo Nix. They signed Evan Engram, who had been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a two-year, $23 million contract.

Unfortunately, Engram did not make the impact Denver expected in his debut season. The veteran finished with 50 receptions for 461 yards and one touchdown, which is why strengthening the position with Sadiq would make a lot of sense.

