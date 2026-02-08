Kyler Murray gets update on his future as divorce with Cardinals appears imminent

The Arizona Cardinals might be looking for a new quarterback after the latest reports regarding the future of Kyler Murray. It’s been rumored the two parties won’t see a change with bad eyes but it seems like now it might be official.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cardinals are “likely” to move on from Kyler Murray. K1 has a fully guaranteed $36.8 million salary in 2025. This means that if the Cardinals keep him on the roster at the beginning of the new league year on March 11th, this will trigger $20 million guarantee for the following season.

A release is very much in the table. This will help Murray find a new starting role in the NFL, although it might be for less than he might expect for. The fact is Murray’s reputation has declined in recent years due to constant injuries and some disciplinary doubts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murray has had more downs than ups in Arizona

Drafted as the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray was poised to change the Cardinals’ fortunes. In seven years as QB1 of the team, Murray has a 38-48-1 record. He’s only had one winning season and two Pro Bowl selections. Murray has 121 touchdowns to 60 interceptions and 20,460 yards thrown.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

While Murray has developed great accuracy and a 2-to-1 TD/INT ratio, he hasn’t been as reliable or as successful as the Cardinals would’ve hoped. Also, friction between Murray and the franchise has been increasing since they signed an extension back in the day and the contract demanded Murray to study more film.

Advertisement

see also How many NFL coaches have won the Super Bowl both as player and coach?

Murray could have suitors though

If the Cardinals end up releasing him, Murray would be a tempting option for plenty of teams needing a quarterback. After all, Murray does have plenty of upside, and some teams will be willing to take him up.

Advertisement

Teams like the Steelers, Vikings, Falcons, and Dolphins could all be looking for a new QB1 in the offseason. Murray would certainly be an attractive option. However, it will depend on whether he is released or teams must trade to have him.