Jerry Jones makes big promise to Cowboys fans ahead of free agency and 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason facing enormous pressure to finally deliver a Super Bowl to their fan base. After years of falling short in the playoffs, owner Jerry Jones made it clear that he understands the urgency and is prepared to be more aggressive financially in order to compete at the highest level.

“I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have. I want you to know that the only way to push more is for me to go borrow some of my future, ok? Expect me to go borrow some of my future.”

For a franchise that hasn’t reached the Super Bowl in decades, that type of aggressive approach could mark a turning point. Whether it results in marquee free-agent signings or bold roster moves, Jones has publicly committed to doing whatever it takes financially. Now, Cowboys fans will be watching closely to see if those promises translate into the kind of roster capable of finally ending the championship drought.

Jerry Jones and the 2026 NFL Draft

With an eye firmly on the future, Jerry Jones understands that the 2026 NFL Draft could become a defining moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Holding two first-round picks, the franchise has valuable draft capital to either select elite young talent or maneuver aggressively up the board. After losing Micah Parsons, the defense is in urgent need of impact players, particularly along the edge and across the defensive front.

Jones made it clear he would not shy away from making bold moves if it fits the team’s competitive timeline. “I don’t know that I’d expect it but we have the ammunition to be good at it. And I wouldn’t hesitate to be good at it if it will help our team and help the timeline that we’re talking about.”

Armed with premium assets and facing clear defensive needs, the Cowboys have the flexibility to make a major splash. Whether that means drafting a cornerstone pass rusher or leveraging those selections in a high-profile deal, the 2026 Draft has the potential to reshape the franchise’s trajectory.

