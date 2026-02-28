Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League game vs Al Fayha

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating moment early in Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League matchup against Al Fayha, missing a penalty in the 11th minute that could have given his team an early advantage.

The Portuguese star, who has been central to Al Nassr’s title push in recent seasons, stepped up confidently but dragged his shot wide with the score still 0–0 in the first half.

The miss briefly stunned the crowd, especially given Ronaldo’s strong scoring form in the league. The 41‑year‑old has remained a decisive figure for Al Nassr, consistently delivering goals and leadership deep into his career, as seen in recent league performances where he continues to score at a high rate

What it means for Al Nassr

While the missed opportunity may have impacted the match, Al Nassr will look ahead to the next fixture. Despite the miss, Ronaldo remains active and continues to push forward and create chances.

However, penalty misses are part of the game, and Ronaldo has consistently shown resilience after setbacks. With his pursuit of 1,000 career goals ongoing, every opportunity counts — and currently sitting on 965 — every opportunity counts, and fans can expect the Portuguese star to respond quickly.

