Kyler Murray receives intriguing update on his future with the Cardinals amid trade rumors

Kyler Murray’s future remains uncertain. The Arizona Cardinals are rumored to be open to trading him, and now the quarterback has received an intriguing update regarding the situation.

This offseason, the Cardinals decided to move on from Jonathan Gannon and hire Mike LaFleur as their new head coach. With his arrival, several changes are expected, and the most intriguing question surrounds the future of Kyler Murray.

The former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator has begun addressing those questions. The Cardinals’ new head coach recently revealed that no final decision has been made regarding Murray, while also acknowledging the talent the quarterback brings to the team.

“We’ve got to go back and talk about all these decisions — quarterback, O-line, specialists,” HC Mike LaFleur said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Everything. It’s our job and for these players to build the best roster at each position. Those are conversations we will have, and I am looking forward in about 45 minutes getting after it.

“I’ll say this, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun [to play Murray]. I have a lot of respect for him as a player. He was never a fun challenge to go against.”

Kyler Murray’s potential destinations

When the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, they believed he would become the franchise quarterback they had long been searching for. However, it now appears that search may continue a bit longer.

According to rumors, Murray could still leave the team this offseason despite LaFleur’s praise. If that happens, he would remain a highly regarded quarterback capable of thriving in a new environment—similar to Sam Darnold’s resurgence in a different system.

Looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. Reports suggest the Cardinals could explore a trade that sends Murray to the New York Jets in exchange for the second overall pick, which Arizona could use to select Ty Simpson, widely viewed as the second-best quarterback prospect in the class.

For now, this remains the only major rumor surrounding Murray. However, Arizona could also choose to keep him for another season, attempt to turn things around under LaFleur, and reassess his long-term future next year before committing to him for additional seasons.

