Not even a third of the 2022 NFL season has passed and the Panthers are already targeting huge moves for their offense. After a flaky start, Baker Mayfield could have played his last game as Carolina's starting quarterback.

Before the start of the current NFL campaign, there was a huge doubt for the Panthers: who should be the starting quarterback? Carolina had to decide between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, but finally it was the first one who won the race.

But unfortunately the results have not been the best for the Browns former player. Now, after another game lost, it has been revealed that Baker Mayfield could have played his last game as Panther's starting quarterback.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule questions Baker Mayfield's performance on Week 4

In Week 4, the Panthers hosted the Cardinals in a tough game. Unfortunately for Mayfield, it was a disastrous match against Arizona, where he thre one touchdowns pass, but two interceptions.

After the game, Matt Rhule was questioned about Baker Mayfield's performance and if the quarterback could lose the starting job. The head coach's words were not so hopeful for the player.

"Offensively, I think we have to go back and look at everything and see what we can do better, see what we're doing well, and try to fix what ails us right now, because it took a toll on us tonight," said Matt Rhule.