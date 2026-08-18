Baker Mayfield looks to pull off a bigger surprise in the NFL, with his Bucs viewed as underdogs

Baker Mayfield will look to lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the NFL playoffs after missing out on the postseason last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short of their goal of reaching the NFL playoffs last season, so heading into the upcoming campaign, they appear to be playing from behind in the NFC South. Baker Mayfield is embracing the underdog narrative and will look to pull off the big upset.

“I think we’re going to shock a lot of people this year,” the quarterback said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And so I’m excited.” According to Mayfield himself, it’s very difficult to tune out the outside noise, although it can often be used as motivation to accomplish great things.

“You can’t avoid it,” the QB said. “The TVs [are] everywhere. Everybody’s picking us probably to have a losing record.” The Bucs will look to return to prominence after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2019, following a dramatic finale against the Carolina Panthers.

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The motivation of starting on the road

Paycor Stadium will be the setting for the first major test for a Bucs team looking to start the season on the right foot. There, Baker Mayfield and his teammates will face the Cincinnati Bengals, and while it could be a challenging matchup, playing on the road provides extra motivation for the QB.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a joint practice.

”You’re with your guys, and it’s just the Bucs against everybody else in that city you’re going to, and so I think it’s a good opportunity for us against the Bengals,” Mayfield also added.

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A tough schedule ahead for the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a challenging season ahead, with trips to stadiums where the home crowd tends to make its presence felt. Among the toughest road games are visits to the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Chicago Bears.

Not only that, but Raymond James Stadium will also host opponents who can easily be considered contenders. Among them are the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers.