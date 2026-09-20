Why isn’t Shedeur Sanders playing today for Browns vs Buccaneers in 2026 NFL Week 2?

Shedeur Sanders' status was one of the biggest stories ahead of Browns vs Buccaneers in Week 2.

Shedeur Sanders will not be starting today when the Cleveland Browns face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Head coach Todd Monken decided to keep Sanders on the bench after determining that the second-year quarterback is not quite ready to take over as the team’s starter.

The decision comes after a fierce quarterback competition throughout training camp and the preseason. Sanders pushed Deshaun Watson for the job and showed flashes that made the Browns’ decision difficult, while Dillon Gabriel also made a strong push for consideration during the battle for the quarterback room.

Ultimately, Watson won the starting job entering the regular season, and Monken is giving the veteran another opportunity in Week 2 despite a disappointing performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Cleveland’s 34-10 loss, but Monken said the film showed enough positives to justify keeping him in the lineup.

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Who is starting quarterback for Browns vs Buccaneers?

Deshaun Watson is starting at quarterback for the Browns against the Buccaneers, with Shedeur Sanders remaining his backup. Monken said after reviewing the Week 1 film that he still anticipates Watson being the starter, pointing to areas where the veteran can improve and noting that the offense as a whole must perform better around him.

Watson’s Week 1 performance has nevertheless increased the pressure surrounding the Browns’ quarterback situation. Cleveland struggled badly against Jacksonville, particularly during the first half, and another difficult outing in Tampa Bay could force Monken to reconsider his decision heading into Week 3.

That could open the door for Sanders to make his first NFL start in Cleveland’s Week 3 home game against the Carolina Panthers. Monken has not announced such a change, but Sanders remains the obvious alternative if the Browns decide that Watson has not done enough to keep the job after two games.

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For now, however, Monken is choosing experience over the young quarterback who pushed Watson throughout the offseason. Sanders will have to wait for his opportunity, while Watson gets another chance to prove that he can lead the Browns after returning to regular-season action following his long absence.