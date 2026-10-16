Baker Mayfield ruled out for Bucs vs Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be able to get Baker Mayfield on the field in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Unfortunately for the the NFC South team, it won’t have starting quarterback Baker Mayfield able to play the game.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bucs officially ruled out Mayfield for Sunday’s game vs Steelers. Mayfield is still dealing with a finger injury in his throwing hand, and an additional week of recovery must be needed.

Hence, against the Steelers, it will be the second straight start for undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels. The Bucs will hope for another victory after a Thursday Night Football upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Jalon Daniels and Baker Mayfield’s styles are very different

The Steelers have a tough defense, but planning for a game against Mayfield is very different that game-planning against Daniels. After all, Mayfield is mobile, but he tries to stay as a pocket passer.

Meanwhile, Daniels is extremely mobile, much more dynamic, and elusiveness to the pocket. Daniels’ pocket navigation and scrambling ability is much wider than Mayfield, who can escape the pocket, but usually tries to stay within his progressions.

Advertisement

Steelers defense is a tough test for Daniels

The Pittsburgh Steelers is a very good defense, especially around the edges. The defensive line with TJ Watt (4.5 sacks), Alex Highsmith (3.0 sacks), Cam Heyward (1.0 sack, 17 tackles), and Payton Wilson (1.0 sack, 44 tackles) is absolutely loaded with talent and violence.

SurveyCan Jalon Daniels beat the Steelers? Can Jalon Daniels beat the Steelers? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Key takeaways