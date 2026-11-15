Starting and backup QBs on Bengals vs Steelers depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 10 SNF

The AFC North has been one of the most competitive divisions so far this season, and a win could help either team break the deadlock. The Cincinnati Bengals, with Joe Burrow under center, host Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-stakes Week 10 Sunday Night Football showdown.

The Bengals’ quarterback depth chart is limited to veteran Joe Flacco as Burrow‘s primary and only backup. Following Josh Johnson’s departure to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, Sean Clifford remains the only QB on the practice squad and serves as the organization’s third-string option, although he is ineligible to play because he is not part of the 53-man roster.

The situation is somewhat different for Mike McCarthy’s team: Mason Rudolph serves as Rodgers‘ primary backup, while Will Howard is the third option. Drew Allar is further down the depth chart and is not eligible to play.

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Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 Joe Burrow Aaron Rodgers QB2 Joe Flacco Mason Rudolph QB3 – Will Howard

Joe Burrow (L) Aaron Rodgers (R).

Burrow remains the Bengals’ Ace

Joe Burrow has been playing at an absolute MVP level through the first eight games of the 2026 season, completing 74.0% of his passes (219-of-296) for 2,386 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions, while tacking on 77 rushing yards and 3 rushing scores on the ground. That elite efficiency—highlighted by a league-leading touchdown total and huge outings like his 462-yard, five-TD explosion against Tennessee—has been the engine driving the Cincinnati Bengals to a 6-2 record and the top of the AFC North.

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Simply put, Burrow has completely elevated the offense into one of the most explosive units in football, consistently bailing them out in shootouts and putting Cincinnati in its strongest midseason position since he arrived in the league.

Joe Burrow before Week 1.

Rodgers’ staying power

At 42, Aaron Rodgers isn’t putting up prime-MVP fireworks anymore, but he’s been the steady veteran hand guiding the Pittsburgh Steelers to a strong 6-2 start. Through eight games, Rodgers has completed 60.8% of his throws (175-of-288) for 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions (an 86.2 passer rating).

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Rather than forcing the issue, his biggest impact has been smart game management—protecting the football, leaning on a surging ground game led by Jaylen Warren, and delivering clutch third-down throws that complement Pittsburgh’s top-five defense and keep them right in the thick of the AFC North race.

Aaron Rodgers of Pittsburgh Steelers.

Key takeaways

Joe Flacco is the only active backup behind Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals depth chart.

on the Cincinnati Bengals depth chart. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard serve as Aaron Rodgers’ backups for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

for the Pittsburgh Steelers. 2,386 passing yards and 23 touchdowns were recorded by Joe Burrow through eight games.