Even though Baker Mayfield just arrived to Carolina, there are rumors that he could leave the Panthers as he is set to be a backup quarterback instead of a starter, as he thought he would be.

The 2022 NFL season has not been what Baker Mayfield expected to be. The Panthers quarterback landed in Carolina this year, but it seems like he will be a backup instead of a starter, which could lead to the idea of a possible trade to another team.

When Panthers and Brownsagreed to trade Baker Mayfield to Carolina, everybody was shocked. The NFC team already had Sam Darnold as quarterback, so they got into a race for the starting job that the former Cleveland player won.

Unfortunately, Mayfield's start was not the best. He got injured in the beginning of the season and P.J. Walker stepped up. Now, the backup quarterback seems to have stolen his spot and of course the rumors started talking about the possibility of Mayfield being traded (again).

Baker Mayfield talks about his trade rumors: Is he leaving the Panthers?

Yes, it is weird to hear Baker Mayfield's name in the 2022 trade deadline, but it is happening. After a not so good start with the Panthers, some have talked about the possibility of him leaving Carolina to be a starter somewhere else.

But this situation is not giving Baker Mayfield something to think about... yet. The Panthers quarterback seems to have lost the starting job to P.J. Walker, but he is not moving from Carolina soon.

Ahead of Week 8, Baker Mayfield was questioned about the idea of leaving the NFC team. "I want to be here," replied the quarterback to Joe Person of The Athletic, revealing that he has not asked the Panthers to be traded.

"My role right now is to help us win anyway I can. That's practicing, helping out in the QB room, doing scout-team stuff," said Mayfield "I'm enjoying what I'm doing right now. Like I said, obviously I'd like to be out there, but P.J. played his ass off and deserves to be out there again. … So I'm doing whatever I can to help this team win."

Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach, revealed that Mayfield will return this week and should be healthy for the game against the Falcons, but he would probably be P.J. Walker's backup quarterback in Atlanta.