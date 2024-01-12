The Baltimore Ravens are favorites to win the Super Bowl after two convincing victories against the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson should get his second MVP thanks to an extraordinary season.

The Ravens posted a 13-4 record to clinch the No.1 seed and home field-advantage in the AFC. Their offense has been very explosive with names such as Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers.

Now, the Baltimore Ravens and John Harbaugh could get a massive boost just before the start of the playoffs in the NFL. One of their stars might be ready to make a remarkable comeback.

Right now, in a surprising turn of events, the Ravens have the second best odds to win the Super Bowl. Even after defeating the 49ers, Baltimore are behind San Francisco. This could change everything.

Mark Andrews could be back with the Baltimore Ravens

In Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mark Andrews suffered a big ankle injury and the first diagnosis almost guaranteed the Pro Bowl tight end would be out for the remainder of the season.

However, this Friday, Andrews was officially designated for return and appeared at practice. According to NFL protocol, the Ravens now have a 21-day window to activate him.

It’s important to remember that Baltimore are going to start their bye-week and then will face the worst seeded team of the AFC in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. If Andrews is available, Lamar Jackson could take that offense to another level.