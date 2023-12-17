Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid sparked a huge controversy when they severely criticized referees for a late call in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Kadarius Toney was clearly offside, but, the quarterback wasn’t happy with the officials.

“They’re humans, they make mistakes, but it’s every week we’re talking about something. It’s the call, man. Just in that moment. A flag changes the outcome of the game in that moment. I’ve played seven years and never had offensive offside called. Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL and football.”

After that loss, the Chiefs were no longer favorites to win the Super Bowl in the NFL and, in a shocking turn of events, head coach Andy Reid also lost his temper with the referees.

“I’m very disappointed the game ended the way it did. I never use any of this as excuses, but, normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place. Normally, if it’s even close, you get a warning. The head coach gets a warning. I didn’t have a protractor out there, but a bit embarrassing.”

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will get a big fine from the NFL

Though Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid admitted later that they were wrong about the whole situation, the NFL won’t forgive how they exposed referees and a massive fine is on the way for both of them.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Patrick Mahomes was fined $50 000 and Andy Reid with $100 000 for “violating NFL rules about public criticism of game officials.”

Furthermore, the actions at the end of the game by Mahomes trying to chase the officials also played a key role in the sanction. Those statements by the star quarterback weren’t tolerated by the league.

“It’s obviously tough to swallow. I mean, not only for me but for football in general. To take away greatness like that. For a guy like Travis to make a play like that and, who knows if we win, but I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game.”

Andy Reid admits Kadarius Toney was offside

Before the NFL confirmed the fine, Andy Reid had already acknowledged that wide receiver Kadarius Toney didn’t check his position with the officials before the snap. However, the words came too late and the punishment was in the works.

“Normally, he looks over to the sideline and just gets an ok from the official. On that one he just happened not to. Just make sure you check. Make sure you check with the guy on the side just to see if you’re aligned. He was 2 inches away from or an inch from being legal.”