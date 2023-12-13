Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes sparked a big controversy as the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t happy with another late call by referees during the 20-17 loss with the Buffalo Bills.

Two weeks ago, the referees missed a defensive pass interference against wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the last minutes of the game between the Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It was a surprising 27-19 defeat.

Then, last Sunday, it was another controversial ending against the Buffalo Bills thanks to an offside by Kadarius Toney as the wide receiver lined up in the neutral zone.

As a consequence, the path to a Super Bowl in the NFL is now more complicated for the Kansas City Chiefs with an 8-5 record. That’s why, Reid was at first very vocal with the referees, but, after checking the play, the legendary head coach might have changed his opinion.

Andy Reid admits Kadarius Toney was offside

At the end of the game between the Chiefs and the Bills, Andy Reid made a surprising statement when he said the call by the referees was something he hadn’t seen in his entire career as head coach. “I’ve been in the league a long time and I haven’t had one like that. At least for that kind of a position there. Not given a heads up.”

However, a few days later, Reid has totally changed his opinion by admitting Kadarius Toney was indeed offside. In fact, the head coach acknowledged the wide receiver didn’t check his position with the officials before the snap.

“Normally, he looks over to the sideline and just gets an ok from the official. On that one he just happened not to. Just make sure you check. Make sure you check with the guy on the side just to see if you’re aligned. He was 2 inches away from or an inch from being legal.”

Andy Reid discusses the future of Kadarius Toney

Considering that this is not the first mistake by Kadarius Toney in his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid had to answer if the wide receiver’s future is at risk.

“The thing I know is he makes plays. He makes plays when he has the ball in his hands and that’s important. He’s a young guy. He doesn’t have a ton of experience, but I think he’s getting better every week. I don’t see that as being a negative. I look at the things that he produced on too.”