Bills vs Steelers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 27, 2026

The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With roster spots on the line before cutdown day, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Buffalo Bills vs Steelers Tournament NFL Preseason Date Wednesday, August 27, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Bills vs Steelers in the USA

Bills vs Steelers will be available to watch on NFL Network and stream through Fubo and NFL+ in the United States.

Can I watch Bills vs Steelers for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can currently use a 5-day free trial to watch Bills vs Steelers. The official game listing currently displays the matchup with a “Try for free” option, while its NFL Network page also advertises access to the channel.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Bills vs. Steelers matchup is the final preseason game for both teams, making it an important evaluation opportunity before the regular season begins. Buffalo enters the finale with a 2-0 record, following a 31-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, while Pittsburgh is 1-1 after being shut out 17-0 by the New York Jets.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a preseason game (Source: Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

For both coaching staffs, the focus is less on the final preseason record and more on identifying the players who deserve a spot on the 53-man roster. Buffalo will still give some starters a chance to play, but Josh Allen will not be among them.

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Head coach Joe Brady confirmed that some projected starters are expected to see action against Pittsburgh, while Allen will sit out the preseason finale. The game therefore represents an opportunity for players competing for key roles—including the backup quarterback, left guard and punt returner positions—to strengthen their cases before roster decisions are finalized.

The Steelers also have several roster questions to resolve, particularly at quarterback and along the offensive line. Will Howard and Drew Allar are among the young players who need valuable preseason reps, while first-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor is preparing to make his preseason debut after missing Pittsburgh’s first two games with an upper-body injury.

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What time is the Bills vs Steelers match?

The Bills vs Steelers match kicks off on Thursday, August 27, at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, and represents the final preseason game for both teams before the 2026 regular season.