Steelers reportedly make important decision on DK Metcalf’s contract amid Joey Porter Jr. trade rumors

The Steelers are trying to figure out how to give Joey Porter Jr. a new contract. DK Metcalf could be a key factor.

The Steelers have created significant salary-cap flexibility just as one of their biggest contract decisions of the offseason remains unresolved. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Pittsburgh has restructured wide receiver DK Metcalf’s contract, converting part of his base salary into a signing bonus and creating nearly $18 million in additional salary-cap space for 2026.

The move comes at an interesting time because general manager Omar Khan is still trying to determine whether the Steelers will give Joey Porter Jr. the massive contract extension he is seeking.

While the two situations are connected from a salary-cap perspective, the Metcalf restructure was going to happen regardless of what Pittsburgh ultimately decides with Porter.

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Steelers create nearly $18 million in cap space

Yates reported the Steelers’ latest financial maneuver, explaining exactly how much flexibility the team has created. “The Steelers have restructured the contract of WR DK Metcalf, converting base salary into a signing bonus and creating nearly $18M in 2026 salary cap space.”

The restructure gives Pittsburgh significantly more room to operate as the regular season approaches. Rather than changing the overall value of Metcalf’s contract, the Steelers are simply adjusting how the money is accounted for against the 2026 salary cap.

Metcalf remains one of the most important pieces of Pittsburgh’s offense, and the restructure does not change his role with the team. Instead, it allows the Steelers to spread the cap impact differently and gain immediate flexibility. That flexibility could become particularly valuable with the Porter situation still unresolved.

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Does the DK Metcalf restructure help the Steelers sign Joey Porter Jr.?

The timing naturally raises questions about whether Pittsburgh made the move specifically to create room for Porter. However, the Metcalf restructure should not be viewed as a direct response to the cornerback’s contract negotiations.

The restructure was expected to happen regardless of Porter’s situation. The Steelers have long used contract restructures as a way to manage their salary cap, and Metcalf’s contract was a logical candidate for such a move. Still, the additional nearly $18 million gives Khan more breathing room.

Porter’s potential extension could reset the cornerback market and make him the highest-paid player at his position. That is the primary obstacle facing the Steelers, as they have historically been reluctant to chase the top of the market.

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With the extra cap space now available, however, Khan has more flexibility to structure a potential deal and continue trying to convince Porter to remain in Pittsburgh long term.