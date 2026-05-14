Bengals’ 2026 NFL schedule will see Joe Burrow wait multiple weeks before first primetime game

Despite having a stellar player like Joe Burrow, the NFL had no early plans to give the Cincinnati Bengals primetime games.

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, spearheaded by quarterback Joe Burrow. Still, the league is not granting them any primetime games until late in the season.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bengals will have their first seven games of the season all kicking off at 1:00 pm ET. They’r not even playing in the late window. Per Schultz, “No primetime love from the NFL until Weeks 10 and 11 with the Steelers on SNF and then the Commanders on MNF.“

Last year, the Bengals first primetime game was in Week 4, with another in Week 7, followed by Week 13 and Week 16 stand-alone games as well. However, this time around they’ll have to wait until late in the season.

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This might not play in Bengals’ favor

The Bengals are usually slow starters, so that might be the reasoning for the NFL to schedule the Bengals’ primetime games until late in the season. However, as blockbuster as he is, Burrow is injury prone, so they are also risking that Burrow is not even there at that point in the season.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow only played eight games in 2025. In fact, he’s only played 17 games once in his career. Therefore, it’s complicated to predict whether he will be healthy or not for the time where the primetime games arrive.

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The Bengals face a lot of pressure this season

Having Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, among many other top-tier players makes it unacceptable to miss the playoffs. However, that’s what the Bengals have done more times than other.

Hence, head coach Zac Taylor is under immense pressure. If they can’t make it into the playoffs, he is likely to get fired sooner rather than later. With a heavy offseason, the Bengals should be poised for success.