Anthony Richardson doesn’t give up on his Colts tenure just yet

The Indianapolis Colts gave Anthony Richardson the chance to seek a trade but the quarterback is not giving up on being the starter for the team.

Anthony Richardson‘s future on the Indianapolis Colts looks more away from the team than in the team. In fact, the quarterback was given permission to seek a trade, however, he is still focused on training and plans to fight for the QB1 job as long as he is there.

Speaking to the Indianapolis Star, Richardson said “The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field.” Hence, it looks like the Colts might be adapting to the idea that no one will grab Richardson.

After all, a few weeks back, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the Colts received no calls as of yet for Richardson. That despite the QB actively looking to go elsewhere as he was relegated by Daniel Jones in the pecking order. As of now, Richardson still hopes to at least impress in OTAs.

Advertisement

Richardson is very young but hasn’t matured his game

Richardson admitted that if he doesn’t work hard and improve, he won’t be in the NFL much longer. Hence, he knows the clock is ticking despite him only being 24 years old when the season rolls around. While young. he’s been in the league for three years and his game is as raw as ever.

Anthony Richardson injured on this David Ojabo sack pic.twitter.com/BmiLEdpBuL — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) August 7, 2025

Richardson is a freak athlete and has unbelievable arm strength, but he doesn’t read defenses well, misses progressions, has very low accuracy (50.6% career-completion), and he is injury prone. Hence, he’s not a gamble many teams want to take.

Advertisement

The Colts QB situation is tricky

Daniel Jones is recovering from an Achilles tear, his timeline puts him back with the team for Week 1, but that might be rushing him a bit. Richardson is on his way out, and he also suffered a broken orbital bone that has taken longer to recover. Riley Leonard didn’t show much as a rookie last year either.

Hence, the Colts are praying on Daniel Jones’ recovery to be perfect and fast to get some stability. Jones came to the Colts after losing all his stock in the NFL. However, he was a pleasant surprise with the Colts. He had an 8-5 record before injury, throwing for 3,101 yards on 68% completion, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.