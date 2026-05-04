DeAndre Hopkins flirts with Steelers’ rivals, Joe Burrow and Bengals as he seeks a new team for 2026 NFL season

DeAndre Hopkins already played in the AFC North, and as he seeks a new team, he is looking to stay in the division. However, the team he is flirting with is not the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in the wideout market, but instead he’d love to play with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Michael Pittman, but were very interested in landing Makai Lemon in the draft, before being railroaded by the Eagles. Hence, when Hopkins spoke about joining an AFC North, they could’ve been the answer.

In an express interview with Sports Illustrated, Hopkins was asked about which quarterback he would want to play next. “Joe Burrow,” Hopkins said. “I think Joe is one of the best, I love his game, his toughness. He took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career, and I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help.”

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Hopkins would play a tertiary role on the Bengals

While Hopkins may want to play with Burrow, he wouldn’t be much of a protagonist. The fact is Burrow’s first two options will always be Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Hopkins would serve as a situational weapon for third downs, or in the end zone, where he can still be a highly-productive player.

Joe Burrow connects with DeAndre Hopkins for the Wildcats touchdown! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TxtIYSToH0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 21, 2026

Burrow and Hopkins played great together in the latest Fanatics Flag Football event. They got a couple of highlights in that game, so there is a connection already. However, the Bengals don’t see WRs as a priority, they have the position settled.

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Hopkins options are slim

Once arguably the best wideout in the NFL, Hopkins is 33 years old and racked up only 330 yards on 22 catches for the Ravens in 2025. While he will be a cheap option, he is also looking for a Super Bowl-ready team, and those teams might not prioritize getting Hopkins.

Hence, not many teams are rushing to get D-Hop on their roster. A return to the Ravens now seems unlikely, as the team drafted both Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. The Pittsburgh Steelers probably didn’t like D-Hop flirting with the Bengals either. Hence, it remains to be seen where he’ll end up.