Rams could go from seven to a record-setting eight primetime games after 2026 NFL schedule release

The Los Angeles Rams have seven primetime games, but the number could go as high as nine.

The Los Angeles Rams have the most primetime games this season with seven. However, the fact is they could end up with eight primetime games. Two possible primetime games could be either in Week 17 and Week 18.

For Week 17, two games will be played on Saturday, one of them on primetime. Commanders at Jaguars, Chiefs at Chargers, Broncos at Patriots, and Rams at Buccaneers are the eligible games to slide to Saturday. Hence, they could end up playing vs. Baker Mayfield on Peacock.

For Week 18, all games are fair game to be picked for the final game of the regular season. The Rams have a blockbuster game against the Seahawks, and if the NFC West division is on the line, or the no.1 seed in the NFC is in play, they could be a prime candidate to close out the regular season.

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What are the Rams primetime games already scheduled?

Week 1 the Rams play against the 49ers in Australia. In Week 2, they play on Monday Night Football against the Giants. Week 3 is a Sunday Night Football affair against the Broncos. Then a normal week, only to get a Week 5 MNF against the Bills.

The Rams’ seven prime-time games this season tie the 2023 Bills and the 2025 Chiefs for the most in a season in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/k2DlQSRWy0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2026

The Rams have their bye week in Week 11, and then come in Week 12 to play the Packers in Thanksgiving Eve on Netflix. A Week 13 Thursday Night Football pits them against the Chiefs. The last scheduled primetime game for the Rams comes in Week 16 at Seattle.

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The Rams are seen as a blockbuster attraction

The NFL made a clear statement with all this Rams hype: play creative football and win, and you’ll be nationally televised. The Rams have the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford, went into the NFC Championship Game, have Sean McVay as head coach and an electric offense, and are fresh off a 12-win season. They are what primetime football is all about.