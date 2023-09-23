TheCincinnati Bengals got off to a worrisome start to the NFL season, and it goes way beyond their 0-2 record. Right now, they look far from the team that made the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Of course, a lot of that has had to do with subpar quarterback play. Joe Burrow was forced to miss the training camp and preseason with a calf injury, and he doesn’t look healthy at all.

That’s why fellow LSU product Ja’Marr Chase isn’t happy about the fact that he’s decided to play anyway, and recently called him out for not getting some rest until he’s back to full strength.

Ja’Marr Chase Wants Joe Burrow To Be Benched

“I told him back then, don’t play until you’re 100 percent ready to play. So, I don’t know what he’s doing,” Chase said, per ProFootballTalk. “I doubt it [He’s close to 100%].”

The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow from himself. It’s obvious that he wants to play and help his team, but he could severely hamper his career if he keeps this up.

Even if starting 0-3 or 0-4 could be a disaster for a Super Bowl-hopeful team like the Bengals, it’s better to lose one year than risk a perennial MVP candidate’s career.