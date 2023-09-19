The Cincinnati Bengals have experienced a sluggish start to the season, surprising many as they fell to a 0-2 record after losing to AFC North rivals like the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. In their determined effort to make a comeback against the Ravens last Sunday, one player who showcased his talent scoring two touchdowns was Tee Higgins.

However, Higgins’ departure from the team may arrive sooner than anticipated as he might be entering his last season with the team that drafted him. As reported by Ben Baby of ESPN, it’s unlikely that the Bengals and Higgins will come to terms on a long-term contract, potentially leading to a tag-and-trade scenario in the upcoming offseason.

His remarkable performance suggests the team may be willing to negotiate with him to get an agreement, but they have looming salary cap constraints. Joe Burrow received a mega extension before the season, and Ja’Marr Chase could get a new contract next year. Higgins appears as a great option to get some value back in case they can’t extend him.

What Could the Bengals Get for Higgins?

Higgins was subject to trade talks during the offseason for that reason. When the draft process was the main topic, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin dismissed the trade rumors with a harsh statement saying: “If they want a receiver, go find your own.” However, significant transactions involving other wide receivers have occurred lately.

The Chiefs sent Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, a pair of fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick. The Raiders acquired Davante Adams from the Packers for a first-round pick and a second-round pick. Those players are way ahead of Higgins in terms of talent, but they are also older.

Probably the most similar example might be A.J. Brown. The Titans receive a first-round pick and a third-round pick for the receiver. While the Bengals might be more pressured to deal him considering the cap space he would be occupying, they could still get a fair return. Maybe a first-round pick isn’t giving up a lot if Higgins has a productive season.

How Old Is Tee Higgins?

Tee Higgins is 24 years old.