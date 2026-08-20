Bengals’ Joe Burrow reflects on the sting of an unfulfilled Super Bowl promise

Ahead of the upcoming season, Joe Burrow voiced his growing frustration during a press conference, doubling down on his promise to bring a Super Bowl championship to Cincinnati Bengals fans.

The Cincinnati Bengals have one singular focus this season: rebounding from past disappointment as another NFL campaign approaches. Fans are eager for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow to lead the team back to the postseason—and ultimately make another run at the Super Bowl. Speaking to the media, Burrow delivered a blunt message about the team’s championship expectations.

“I’m tired of saying ‘next year, next year, next year.’ This is it. Life is too short to keep pushing things down the road,” Burrow said following a joint practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Saturday’s preseason clash.

As Burrow gears up for another preseason tune-up, he has made it clear that he isn’t just aiming for individual milestones, but setting a standard for the Bengals in 2026.

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Cincinnati’s front office enters the season confident in a re-tooled roster, headlined by former New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence making immediate waves at Bengals camp. Now, it’s only a matter of time before they put that revamped lineup to the test in the regular season.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chase backs Burrow’s ‘now or never’ mindset

Ja’Marr Chase also addressed the media prior to the preseason tilt against Chicago, forcefully echoing his quarterback’s urgent tone. “We just better f***ing protect Joe!” Chase said, emphasizing that the entire locker room is locked into Burrow’s championship mandate.

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If Burrow and the Bengals hope to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati, alignment across the roster will be essential. With Chase and the core veterans fully bought into Burrow’s vision, anticipation among the fanbase is at an all-time high.

Bengals’ key offseason additions for the 2026 campaign

To evaluate whether a Super Bowl run is realistic for Cincinnati this year, let’s break down the notable offseason arrivals and departures shaping the 2026 roster:

New additions Dexter Lawrence II (DT) Boye Mafe (EDGE) Jonathan Allen (DT) Bryan Cook (S) Kyle Dugger (S) Ja’Sir Taylor (CB) Joe Flacco (QB) – Re-signed as Joe Burrow’s backup Josh Johnson (QB)

Departures Trey Hendrickson (EDGE) – Signed with the Baltimore Ravens Cam Taylor-Britt (CB) – Signed with the Indianapolis Colts Geno Stone (S) – Signed with the Buffalo Bills Joseph Ossai (DE) – Signed with the New York Jets Jake Browning (QB) – Signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lucas Patrick (G) – Signed with the New York Giants Cordell Volson (G) – Signed with the Tennessee Titans Tycen Anderson (S) – Signed with the Denver Broncos Marco Wilson (CB) – Signed with the Miami Dolphins



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