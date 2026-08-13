Is Joe Burrow playing today? Bengals’ starting QB vs Lions in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, will host the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in one of the Week 1 matchups of 2026 NFL Preseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals are beginning their preparations for a new season, and their Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason against the Detroit Lions will be an important part of that process. While the exact amount of playing time has not been revealed, Zac Taylor confirmed that fans will get to see Joe Burrow take a few snaps at Paycor Stadium.

“It won’t be a ton of time, but for our fans to come out there, they’re going to see Joe, Ja’Marr, and Tee. They’re going to see Dexter,” the head coach said during his press conference. “So, they’ll get a chance to enjoy some of our players there. But how long I keep them out there remains to be seen.”

Three other quarterbacks are waiting for their opportunity behind Burrow this season: veteran Joe Flacco, who joined the team midway through last season; rookie Josh Johnson; and, finally, Sean Clifford.

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Burrow aims to stay healthy this time around

During 2025, Joe Burrow suffered a severe Grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, requiring surgery to repair torn ligaments in his foot. The injury kept him sidelined for nine games—forcing him to miss Weeks 3 through 12—before he was finally cleared to return to action in Week 13.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Heading into 2026, Burrow will look to stay healthy starting from Week 1 by relying on improved pocket management, quicker pass release times, and stronger protection from his offensive line to minimize unnecessary hits and complete a full 17-game campaign.

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The Bengals’ 2026 Preseason games

Joe Burrow and his Bengals kick off their 2026 preseason campaign tonight, August 13, at Paycor Stadium against the Detroit Lions. They will remain at home for their second exhibition game when they host the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 22, before wrapping up their preseason schedule on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 28.