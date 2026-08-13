Jayden Daniels feels ‘disrespected’ by LSU: How does his stint compare to Joe Burrow?

In a recent turn of events, a legal battle could ensue as Jayden Daniels feels LSU is not treating him with the same level of respect as Joe Burrow.

LSU has had two Heisman-winning quarterbacks in recent times. One of them, Jayden Daniels, is sending a cease-and-desist letter to the program via his legal team, and it relates to him not being treated the same as Joe Burrow.

Via his legal team, Daniels’ cease-and-desist letter demands LSU stops using the QB’s name, image, and likeness (NIL). Reports also state that Daniels feels “disrespected” that he is not talked about in the same breath as Joe Burrow, another LSU legend.

This all comes from the fact that LSU gave the No. 5 jersey to cornerback DJ Pickett. Daniels used that jersey number at LSU, and this prompted an ill-feeling from Daniels’ side.

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Jayden Daniels vs Joe Burrow LSU stats

For Daniels to be saying he should be in the same breath as Burrow is a bit rich. While both won a Heisman Trophy, their legacies are not even close. LSU didn’t win with Jayden Daniels at the helm. They ended the regular season 9-3 and didn’t even qualify to the College Football Playoff.

Joe Burrow #9 and Jayden Daniels #5

Meanwhile, Burrow had arguably the best College Football season ever for a quarterback, guided the Tigers to an undefeated 15-0 season while throwing for 5,671 yards, 60 passing touchdowns, just six interceptions on 76.3% completion, and of course, the National Championship title. That’s why Burrow’s No.9 jersey is retired. He brought accolades to him, but also to the program.

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Does Daniels have a chance at winning this?

There are two ways of seeing this: first, in actual court. Second, in the eye of the public. In actual court, there is a way that Daniels’ arguments hold, as his contract states LSU was only authorized to use his NIL for 180 days after his final college game. Publicly, this has not been well-received. Daniels’ priority should be bouncing back from a sophomore slump.

However, this all stems from giving the No.5 jersey to another player. That can’t be changed with the cease-and-desist letter. Legally, a university owns its jersey numbers, team uniforms, and intellectual property. Hence, if they decide to not retire the jersey, they can assign it to any player they choose, in this case, DJ Pickett.