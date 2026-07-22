Joe Burrow praises Fernando Mendoza, highlights NIL impact on College Football

Fernando Mendoza had a standout season in college football with the Indiana Hoosiers, and Joe Burrow highlighted how NIL played a role in his success.

Fernando Mendoza became the first overall pick in the latest NFL draft after an exceptional season with the Indiana Hoosiers. His final year in college football saw him lead a championship-winning team, and his fellow quarterback Joe Burrow believes the evolution of NIL played a major role in making that success possible.

“He was a lot of fun to watch,” Burrow said during a Heisman Trophy panel at Fanatics Fest. “I think the NIL era is interesting because teams like Indiana, who maybe couldn’t get the recruits 10 years ago, now can get the types of players where they can go and compete for championships.”

While the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback believes this type of evolution has helped programs with fewer resources emerge as contenders, he also emphasized that Mendoza’s talent was the key factor in ultimately winning the national championship.

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“That creates a lot of parity throughout college football, and I think that’s good for the game,” Burrow also added. “There are a lot of downsides to it as well, but it was fun to see a team like Indiana go and make it happen. Obviously, Fernando was the main part of that.”

Joe Burrow speaks onstage during the Strike the Pose panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026.

Mendoza’s great year at Indiana

During a legendary 2025 season with the Indiana Hoosiers, quarterback Fernando Mendoza delivered a historic campaign, throwing for 3,850 passing yards and 38 touchdowns to cap off a brilliant year and claim the prestigious Heisman Trophy. Mendoza led Indiana to a perfect, undefeated record, crowning their flawless season by winning the National Championship in a thrilling 27–21 victory in the final over the Miami Hurricanes.

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Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers smiles and celebrates after defeating Miami Hurricanes.

Burrow’s Heisman experience

In 2019, Joe Burrow delivered one of the most dominant individual seasons in college football history while playing for the LSU Tigers, capping off his incredible performance by winning the Heisman Trophy in a landslide vote. Shortly after leading LSU to an undefeated National Championship victory, Burrow officially made the jump to the NFL when he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

From College Football to the NFL

There are countless cases in which a player’s rookie year proves to be a defining moment. The leadership Fernando Mendoza brings with him could be crucial for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Burrow knows that this could help him succeed.

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“The quarterback has the ball in their hands a lot,” Burrow said. “It’s a team game, but the quarterback drives that for us. He seems to be a great leader. He seems to be a great player, and I’m excited to see what he does in the NFL as well.”