Bengals encouraged about sixth-round pick Brian Parker, who could be key for Joe Burrow’s offense

It's not every day that a sixth-rounder can become an instant key on a team, but Brian Parker could be a massive addition for Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow has waited all his career to get a good offensive line. He has made miracles for the Cincinnati Bengals without good protection, but that might change. The team has focused on making that a good unit and sixth-rounder Brian Parker could become key.

According to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated, Brian Parker might play an immediate role for the Bengals. “The Cincinnati Bengals have needed improvements across the interior of their offensive line for years. [Parker] plays the center position with impressive technique and solid grip strength. Parker should make a successful transition from offensive tackle to interior blocker,” Melo said.

The Bengals will return all five starters from last season. This is the first time Joe Burrow will have a known O-line from the get-go. Still, Parker could slide right in as a center or guard. It’s likely that he plays a depth role at the beginning, but with hopes of getting starting reps along the season.

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The Bengals O-line is looking good

Sophomore guard Dylan Fairchild was great during his rookie season. Dalton Risner was solid at right guard, and veteran Ted Karras is a rock-solid center. However, Karras might leave next year, so Parker being a good center already could definitely help his stock.

Awesome value here for the #Bengals to get an experienced OL in Brian Parker.



Parker has 33 career starts at right and left tackle, but played center in high school, in practices and during @ShrineBowl week 🎥⬇️



He’s drawn comparisons to another Duke OT➡️OC convert Graham… pic.twitter.com/gp0GI8ofo2 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 25, 2026

The Bengals must transform one of their most glaring weaknesses into one of their biggest strengths, and it all looks like they are doing it. At least on paper, the O-line should be much improved in the 2026 NFL season.

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The Bengals have addressed the other huge weakness on the roster

More than the O-line, the real problem with the Bengals was the defense. They acquired elite DT Dexter Lawrence, also DE Cashius Howell, and DT Jonathan Allen. In terms of free agency, they signed safety Bryan Cook, DE Boye Mafe, safety Kyle Dugger, and cornerback Jalen Taylor.

Al Golden is a highly respected defensive coordinator thanks to his technical knowledge and player development, though his 2025 debut campaign in the NFL was rough. He has been given the benefit of the doubt this season, but things must improve massively with all these new talent.