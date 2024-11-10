Lamar Jackson’s Ravens teammate strongly criticizes overall performance after win over Bengals

Following the win over the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL's Week 10, a key teammate of Lamar Jackson’s in Baltimore Ravens didn’t hold back, criticizing the performance of his fellow players.

The Baltimore Ravens continue to march confidently through this NFL season, especially after a crucial victory last Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Led by the talented Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh‘s squad managed to secure the win despite a tense finish. However, one of Lamar’s key teammates was highly critical of the level of play displayed by the team.

To have championship aspirations, it’s not enough to simply play well; you also need to know how to win the crucial games—and that’s exactly what the Ravens did this past Thursday Night Football. However, not everyone was satisfied with the performance displayed on the field, and it was made clear.

Marlon Humphrey, the experienced player on the Baltimore roster, spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on the victory, as well as how the team needs to improve looking ahead to what’s next: “We’ve just got to play better. I’ve got to play better; we’ve all got to play better. We’ve got to play as a unit, and we’re just not doing that.”

The experienced cornerback expressed frustration over the team’s failure to showcase the talent they possess during the game. “[There’s] really nothing really more to say. We’ve got to keep working. We’ve got to take the practice to the game. [We had] a great practice week … What is missing there from how we’re practicing to how we’re playing in the game? It’s become clear that it’s something,” Humphrey told reporters.

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I think each guy has got to look at themselves in the mirror and figure out, ‘Why are you not playing how you practice something?’ You practice this route concept [and then in] the game, you don’t do it how you practice. It’s becoming more of a mental thing, I think, but we’ve got to get that fixed,” he added.

Humphrey and the goal to keep on growing

The important victory over the Bengals this past Thursday provided a boost for the final stretch of the season, although, of course, they’re not satisfied with the level of play. At least that’s how Humphrey made it clear after the game.

“These wins are getting harder to enjoy based off of what we’re doing in the pass defense. I feel like when I was a rookie – first-year guy, second-year guy – the vets I looked up to [and] the standard that was there and the pass defense… We’ve really lost that standard, and I feel like that falls on me,” the CB stated.

Humphrey finally concluded: “We’re going to keep chasing at it. We’re going to keep working at it, because I’m not really satisfied with what I’ve built in this secondary [and] where it’s gone. I just don’t think [with us] playing like this [that] we can go far. It’s cool winning; it’s great we’re winning, but I want to go far; I want to go to the end. The way we’re playing … Something has got to change.”

Ja’Marr Chase: A nightmare for the Ravens

Humphrey didn’t hold back any comments or feelings following the win over Cincinnati, and one of the key points he addressed was his experience facing the talented Ja’Marr Chase, who caused havoc for the Ravens’ defense.

“I’m tired of that dude. [Ja’Marr Chase] is just different. It’s not even so much about the route he runs – whatever. It’s just, [when] he gets the ball in his hands, if you don’t tackle him soon, it can get really ugly. He’s a good player. You never really can count the Bengals out when he’s on their team. I think he had like 200, like over 250 [receiving yards], which is rough, which is rough,” Humphrey told reporters.

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens defends the pass intended for Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?