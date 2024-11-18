Ja'Marr Chase is clearly unhappy with Evan McPherson's performance against the Chargers, criticizing his Cincinnati Bengals teammate after two missed field goals in Week 11.

The Cincinnati Bengals came close to pulling off a Week 11 win against the Chargers. Unfortunately, kicker Evan McPherson had an off night, missing two field goals, which prompted a sharp critique from Ja’Marr Chase.

The 2024 NFL season has been a challenging one for the Bengals. Despite high expectations for the AFC North team, they’ve struggled to meet them, and their Week 11 performance only added to their woes.

Facing the Chargers in Los Angeles, the Bengals rallied back from a 21-point deficit to tie the game in the third quarter. However, the home team responded decisively, securing a dramatic 34-27 victory on Sunday Night Football.

Ja’Marr Chase sends message to Evan McPherson after missed field goals

The Bengals came tantalizingly close to completing the comeback of the season in Week 11. Trailing 27-6, Cincinnati scored 21 unanswered points to tie the game in the third quarter, keeping their hopes alive.

Despite their resilience, the Bengals failed to capitalize on key opportunities. In the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow led the team into field goal range twice, but Evan McPherson missed both attempts — one from 48 yards and another from 51 yards.

In contrast, the Chargers made the most of their opportunities, scoring a late touchdown to seal the victory. Unsurprisingly, McPherson’s missed field goals have drawn frustration in the Bengals’ locker room.

Ja’Marr Chase, in particular, voiced his displeasure with McPherson’s performance. The star wide receiver openly criticized the kicker, reminding him that the team didn’t extend his contract to miss crucial chances.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after his missed field goal attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“But he knows to make those kicks,” Chase said. “That’s why we paid him those bucks — to make those kicks in crunch time.”

What is Evan McPherson’s contract with the Bengals?

Evan McPherson is among the highest-paid kickers in the NFL. As Chase highlighted, the Bengals showed faith in him by offering a significant contract extension earlier this year.

In 2024, McPherson signed a three-year, $16.5 million extension with the Bengals. This deal places him sixth among NFL kickers in average annual salary, reflecting the team’s confidence in his abilities.

