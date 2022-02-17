Even though they were the biggest weakness in the Cincinnati Bengals, HC Zac Taylor still stands by his offensive line and thinks they can only get better with time.

Against all odds, the Cincinnati Bengals were two minutes away from winning the Super Bowl for the first time in their history. With Joe Burrow leading the way, there was no sign of the team that had the worst record in the NFL just two seasons ago.

The Bengals put together a special, resilient, hungry, up-and-coming team. With Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at the helm but with talents like Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd also orchestrating an explosive offense.

That offense, however, was held back by their offensive line throughout the whole campaign. Truth to form, their season ended with Aaron Donald wreaking havoc and sacking Burrow on 4 and 1.

NFL News: Zac Taylor Defends Bengals' Terrible Offensive Line

But even though the Bengals had one of the worst offensive lines in the game, coach Zac Taylor still had his team's back. Per the coach, they only need to be more consistent and play as a unit:

“We just have to be better as a unit,” Taylor told Bengals.com. “I think that we’ll just look to improve the team any way that we can and not specific to one necessary group. The offensive line helped us get to the Super Bowl. They gave us opportunities to go win the Super Bowl. Everything always falls on them statistically, but that’s not always the case. There are play calls that could be better to help put them in a better position. There is a lot that plays into all that. They were an offensive line that helped us get to the Super Bowl and gave us opportunities to win and I think they should be commended for that.”

Joe Burrow Knows They'll Be Back

In reality, none of the starters should be safe next season. The Bengals need to spend most of their picks and cap space in revamping that line to get them back to the big game. Joe Burrow knows they can pull it off:

"We’re a young team,” the LSU product said after the Super Bowl. “So you know you’d like to think that we’ll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years. We take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers.”

Hopefully, the Super Bowl hangover won't get the best of this team. They were fun to watch and could never be counted out of games, but you can only do so much in this league when you don't have any sort of pass protection.