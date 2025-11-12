25 New Orleans Saints who made history: The greatest to wear the Fleur-de-Lis

The New Orleans Saints weren’t always symbols of triumph. For years, the franchise lived in the shadow of heartbreak and rebuilding. Yet through the decades, a handful of players transformed that struggle into something unforgettable.

From the roar of the Superdome to the storm-soaked seasons that tested the city’s spirit, these players became more than athletes; they became landmarks in history. Each one carried a piece of the city’s rhythm — bold, loud and unshaken.

Their impact reached beyond the field, turning the Fleur-de-Lis into a badge of pride and redemption. These 25 NFL icons didn’t just play the game, they rewrote what it meant to wear black and gold in a city that never stops believing.

Drew Brees

Drew Brees (Source: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Drew Brees’ arrival in New Orleans in 2006, following both the ravages of Hurricane Katrina and his own career-altering shoulder injury, was a story of simultaneous rebirth for a player and a city. He wasn’t just a quarterback; he was the primary catalyst who transformed the Saints from a league punchline into a perennial Super Bowl contender.

Though often doubted for his stature, his surgical precision and uncanny ability to read defenses led him to shatter nearly every major passing record in NFL history, including career passing yards and consecutive games with a touchdown pass, redefining the modern West Coast offense under coach Sean Payton.

His 15-year tenure culminated in the franchise’s crowning achievement: the historic victory in Super Bowl XLIV in 2009, where he earned MVP honors. He consistently led the league in passing, securing five 5,000-yard seasons—more than any other quarterback.

Beyond the 13 Pro Bowl selections and two Offensive Player of the Year awards, his enduring legacy lies in giving New Orleans something vital to believe in, proving that excellence and success could thrive again in the Crescent City.

Rickey Jackson

Rickey Jackson (Source: Getty Images)

The narrative of the New Orleans Saints before 2000 is defined by defensive dominance, and at the heart of that era stood linebacker Rickey Jackson. Drafted in 1981, he swiftly became the embodiment of toughness and versatility, forming the core of the legendary “Dome Patrol,” arguably one of the greatest linebacker corps in NFL history. He was the first player primarily associated with the Saints to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a testament to his groundbreaking impact.

He was relentless: a devastating pass-rusher, a secure tackler, and a master at forcing turnovers, evidenced by his 115 career sacks with the Saints and his franchise record for recovered fumbles (26). His six Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro nods cemented his status as a defensive elite.

More significantly, Jackson was the foundational leader who ushered the team into its first winning seasons and playoff appearances, finally snapping the franchise’s decades-long losing streak and establishing a culture of hard-nosed football.

Willie Roaf

Willie Roaf (Source: Getty Images)

When discussing the premier offensive tackles of the modern game, Willie Roaf’s name is mandatory. Selected in 1993, he immediately became the gold standard for his position, combining rare athletic speed for a lineman with immense power.

He was a perennial standout on a team that often lacked widespread star power, his dominance being so absolute that he was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for both the 1990s and the 2000s, a testament to his sustained excellence across two eras.

He anchored the Saints’ offensive line for nine seasons, earning an astonishing seven consecutive Pro Bowl nods during his tenure in New Orleans (1994-2000). His performance was instrumental in helping the Saints achieve their first-ever playoff victory in the 2000 season.

A 2012 Hall of Fame inductee, he wasn’t just an elite pass protector; his run-blocking ability made him a devastating force, cementing his legacy as perhaps the most dominant offensive lineman to ever wear the Fleur-de-Lis.

Jahri Evans

Jahri Evans (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2006 draft class was legendary for the Saints, yielding not just Drew Brees but also fourth-round selection Jahri Evans, who would solidify the right guard position for over a decade. He quickly became an indispensable component of the team’s record-setting offense.

His arrival corresponded with the team’s offensive revolution, and during his 11-year Saints career, the team’s offense consistently ranked among the league’s top ten, leading the NFL in total yards six times.

He was a blend of brute strength and polished technique, protecting Drew Brees’ right flank with unparalleled consistency. His peak dominance included four consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections (2009-2012) and six straight Pro Bowl nominations, solidifying his reputation as one of the best guards of his generation.

A foundational piece of the Super Bowl XLIV champion offensive line, his inclusion on the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s underscores his vital role in the most successful period in franchise history.

Marques Colston

Marques Colston (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Marques Colston‘s career is the ultimate Cinderella story, a testament to scouting brilliance. Drafted in the seventh round in 2006, the former Hofstra wide receiver exploded onto the scene, quickly becoming the reliable, go-to target for Drew Brees and defying all expectations placed upon late-round picks.

Nicknamed “The Quiet Storm,” he combined imposing size (6’4″) with strong hands and exceptional route-running, making him nearly uncoverable, especially in critical situations.

He retired as the franchise’s all-time leader in three key receiving categories: receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He was a silent, consistent powerhouse for a decade, peaking with a 1,200-yard season in 2012.

He was a critical component of the Super Bowl XLIV championship team, and his remarkable productivity stands as proof that star power and record-breaking performance can truly be found in the deepest rounds of the draft.

Pat Swilling

Pat Swilling (Source: Mike Powell / Allsport)

Before the Saints were known for their finesse passing game, they were known for the pure, unadulterated aggression of their defense, epitomized by outside linebacker Pat Swilling.

Another key member of the famed “Dome Patrol” alongside Rickey Jackson, he was a relentless pass-rushing force who brought immediate and sustained intimidation to the Saints’ defense during the late 80s and early 90s.

His seven seasons in New Orleans helped drag the franchise into respectability and their first-ever playoff runs. His defining season came in 1991 when he led the NFL with 17 sacks and was rightfully honored as the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

He tallied 76.5 sacks during his Saints tenure and was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls, establishing a reputation as one of the league’s most feared sack artists. His intensity and ability to disrupt offenses were foundational to the team’s identity shift, transforming the “Aints” into a legitimate defensive power.

Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan (Source: Gus Stark/Getty Images)

If Drew Brees represented the offensive engine of his generation, Cameron Jordan has been the relentless, durable defensive counterpart, establishing a legacy of elite edge-rushing consistency since his arrival in 2011.

The defensive end rapidly developed into a team leader and a model of reliability, rarely missing a snap and anchoring the Saints’ defense through various scheme changes. His dedication and work ethic have cemented his status as one of the most respected players in the league.

He is the Saints’ all-time franchise leader in sacks, having surpassed the legendary Rickey Jackson, and his consistent output has earned him an impressive eight Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Beyond the raw numbers, his impact is measured by his versatility against both the run and the pass. He is a captain whose tenure has provided the defense with a much-needed identity and a standard of excellence that spans more than a decade of Saints football.

Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara burst into the NFL in 2017, immediately redefining the role of the modern running back with his electrifying blend of speed, receiving ability, and unparalleled elusiveness.

A third-round pick, he quickly proved to be a versatile offensive weapon—a Swiss Army knife capable of creating mismatches from the backfield or split out as a receiver—earning him the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. His dynamic play earned him Pro Bowl selections in each of his first five seasons.

His historical significance is rooted in his dual-threat production, consistently posting seasons with high rushing and receiving yardage totals, making him one of the most productive all-purpose players in the league.

He solidified his place in the NFL record books in 2020 by tying a league record with six rushing touchdowns in a single game. He doesn’t just gain yards; he generates explosive plays, providing the current Saints offense with a critical, game-breaking element whenever he touches the ball.

Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In his peak years, Michael Thomas was the most dominant possession receiver in the NFL, defined by an almost supernatural ability to get open and make contested catches. Drafted in 2016, he instantly became the central focus of the Saints’ passing attack, possessing a physical style and elite route-running precision that made him a relentless target for Drew Brees.

His consistency was unmatched, starting his career with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and earning two First-Team All-Pro selections. His legacy was cemented in the 2019 season when he set a new NFL single-season record with an astonishing 149 receptions, earning him the AP Offensive Player of the Year award—a rare honor for a wide receiver.

Known for his “Can’t Guard Mike” mentality, he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach both 300 and 400 career receptions. He redefined the slot receiver position with his size and strength, becoming the modern face of the Saints’ prolific passing game before injuries curtailed his trajectory.

Sam Mills

Sam Mills (Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Sam Mills‘ story is one of enduring perseverance and boundless inspiration. Undrafted out of Montclair State, he famously began his career in the USFL before getting his NFL chance with the Saints in 1986.

Though undersized for a linebacker, “Sam” utilized his extraordinary speed, intelligence, and relentless intensity to become the undisputed spiritual leader and defensive play-caller for the legendary “Dome Patrol.”

He proved that heart and instinct could easily overcome height. During his nine seasons in New Orleans, he earned four Pro Bowl selections and was the quintessential anchor of the Saints’ turnaround into a playoff contender.

His legacy transcends his on-field performance; he retired from football but returned to coach, inspiring players and fans alike with his courageous battle against cancer, culminating in his famous “Keep Pounding” speech, which remains an NFL mantra.

Deuce McAllister

Deuce McAllister (Source: New Orleans Saints)

Deuce McAllister wasn’t just a running back; he was the embodiment of hard-nosed, powerful Saints football during the early 2000s. Drafted in the first round in 2001, he quickly became a fan favorite, known for his punishing running style, ability to break tackles, and trademark power that often required an entire defense to bring down.

He was the workhorse who carried the offense before the arrival of the Drew Brees era, providing stability and excitement during a transitional period for the franchise. He retired as the Saints’ all-time leading rusher with 6,096 yards and holds the franchise record for rushing touchdowns, earning two Pro Bowl selections.

More than the statistics, he represented local pride and loyalty, dedicating his best years to the team. His critical performance in the team’s historic 2000 playoff victory laid the groundwork for future success, and his legacy as “Deuce” remains one of the most beloved and essential chapters in Saints lore.

Eric Martin

Eric Martin (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

Before the explosive passing games of the Brees era, Eric Martin was the franchise’s standard-bearer for receiving excellence, holding virtually every receiving record for the Saints throughout his nine-year tenure.

Drafted in the seventh round, he quickly established himself as a reliable, tough wide receiver, forming critical connections with multiple quarterbacks and providing a sorely needed offensive spark during the team’s transition into respectability.

He was the first Saints receiver to break the 1,000-yard mark multiple times and was known for his durability and consistent production, peaking with a 1,090-yard season in 1988.

He retired as the Saints’ all-time leader in receptions (532) and receiving yards (7,808), records that stood until the rise of Marques Colston and the Brees era. He was a foundational offensive star whose consistent performance helped fuel the team’s first winning seasons and playoff appearances alongside the “Dome Patrol”.

Joe Horn

Joe Horn (Source: Streeter Lecka)

Joe Horn was not only a supremely talented wide receiver but perhaps the biggest personality the Saints franchise had seen prior to the Super Bowl era. Acquired in 2000, he became an instant sensation and the focal point of the newly energized Saints offense, known for his acrobatic catches, high-energy play, and iconic, often unconventional, end zone celebrations that endeared him to the passionate New Orleans fanbase.

During his seven seasons with the Saints, he amassed four Pro Bowl selections and four 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a career-best 1,399 yards in 2004. He played a critical role in the team’s first-ever playoff victory in the 2000 NFC Wild Card game.

He was an explosive deep threat whose consistent performance and vibrant persona helped shift the perception of the Saints as a struggling franchise, paving the way for the dynamic offensive culture that defines the team today.

Archie Manning

Archie Manning (Source: New Orleans Saints Hall Of Fame)

Archie Manning‘s legacy is unique in Saints history: he is revered not for Super Bowl victories or prolific team success, but for his extraordinary resilience, talent, and professionalism in the face of constant organizational struggle.

As the franchise’s first overall pick in 1971, he was the lone star during the team’s most painful years, often scrambling for his life behind substandard offensive lines while constantly bearing the pressure of an entire city.

Despite the team’s lack of wins—he never played on a winning team in New Orleans—he earned two Pro Bowl selections and was considered one of the toughest and most respected quarterbacks of his era.

He remains the all-time franchise leader in passing yards from the pre-Brees era and touchdowns. More than the stats, he became the original, enduring icon of the franchise, symbolizing the hope and dedication of the early Saints fans through some of the darkest days.

Thomas Morstead

Thomas Morstead (Source: NFL via Getty Images)

Punters rarely ascend to the level of franchise legend, but Thomas Morstead did exactly that, earning his place through consistency, booming leg strength, and, most famously, one history-defining play.

Drafted in 2009, he arrived just in time for the championship run, and quickly established himself as an elite punter, earning a Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2012. His knack for pinning opponents deep meant the explosive Saints offense always received the ball with premium field position.

His enduring legacy is tied directly to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. His perfectly executed surprise onside kick to open the second half of Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts—dubbed the “Ambush”—remains one of the gutsiest and most pivotal calls in Super Bowl history.

The successful conversion completely swung the momentum, directly leading to the Saints’ first lead and ultimate victory, forever cementing him as a champion and one of the most clutch players in team history.

Morten Andersen

Morten Andersen (Source: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Morten Andersen, known as “The Great Dane,” is arguably the most accomplished specialist in NFL history, and his 13 seasons in New Orleans set the stage for his Hall of Fame career.

Drafted by the Saints in 1982, he provided the team with an offensive safety net during some of its most turbulent decades, leading the team in scoring in 12 of his 13 seasons and setting multiple franchise records that would stand for years.

His tenure established him as the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, field goals, and total points. An incredible six of his seven career Pro Bowl selections came while he wore the Black and Gold.

His exceptional consistency earned him a spot on both the NFL’s 1980s and 1990s All-Decade Teams. His induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 finalized his distinction as a cornerstone of both the Saints organization and the sport itself.

Carl Nicks

Carl Nicks (Source: NFL via Getty Images)

Carl Nicks’ career with the Saints was short but spectacular, marking him as one half of the NFL’s most dominant guard tandem during the franchise’s Super Bowl era. Drafted in 2008, he quickly established himself as a physical mauler at left guard, creating an interior line presence with Jahri Evans that was impenetrable in pass protection and devastating in the run game, earning the duo unique league-wide recognition.

He was a bedrock of the line that paved the way for the Super Bowl XLIV victory and the record-breaking offenses of Drew Brees. His peak came in 2011, when he earned consensus First-Team All-Pro honors and his second Pro Bowl nod.

He and Evans achieved the rare distinction of being the first guard tandem from the same team to be named Associated Press All-Pro since 1953. Though his career was tragically shortened by injury, his explosive play and intimidating presence ensured his legacy as a dominant Saints lineman.

Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jimmy Graham redefined the athletic capabilities of the tight end position during his electric five-year run with the Saints. Drafted in 2010, the former college basketball player quickly utilized his imposing 6’7″ frame and vertical leap to become an unstoppable red-zone threat and an explosive deep target for Drew Brees.

His spectacular physical gifts made him a dangerous mismatch for opposing linebackers and safeties, consistently dominating the middle of the field. His pinnacle came in 2013 when he led the entire NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns, earning him First-Team All-Pro honors.

He became the first tight end in Saints history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season. His multiple Pro Bowl selections and the franchise records he set for receiving touchdowns by a tight end cemented his status as a pivotal offensive weapon who pushed the boundaries of the position during the Saints’ offensive golden age.

Lance Moore

Lance Moore (Source: NFL via Getty Images)

Lance Moore embodies the success found in undrafted perseverance. Signed in 2006, the former Toledo wide receiver rose from the practice squad to become a versatile, clutch performer in one of the most dynamic offenses in league history. He was a scrappy, reliable target who possessed superb hands and the knack for making acrobatic catches in key moments, consistently delivering crucial yardage in the slot.

Jim Dombrowski

Jim Dombrowski (Source: Al Bello /Allsport)

Jim Dombrowski was a crucial figure in the Saints’ first taste of consistent success, anchoring the offensive line from the moment he was drafted sixth overall in 1986. Serving his entire 11-year career in New Orleans, he proved his versatility and intelligence by excelling at both left tackle and left guard.

His arrival coincided with the shift in the franchise’s fortunes under coach Jim Mora, directly contributing to the team’s first-ever winning season in 1987 and their subsequent early playoff appearances. A testament to his reliability and foundational importance, he was a consistent starter on all four Saints playoff teams of the late 80s and early 90s.

He played in 151 regular season games, ranking among the franchise leaders in that category. Though often overshadowed by later offensive line stars, his consistent, high-level play was essential in forging an identity of toughness and dependability on the line of scrimmage, earning him an induction into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2003.

Kyle Turley

Kyle Turley (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kyle Turley brought an aggressive, fiery demeanor to the Saints offensive line that perfectly matched the passion of the New Orleans fanbase. Drafted 7th overall in 1998, the former tackle quickly established himself as a fierce protector of the quarterback and a physically dominant run-blocker.

His play was defined by an imposing intensity that often pushed the boundaries of the game, making him a compelling and sometimes controversial figure during his five seasons with the team.

His most memorable, and perhaps defining, moment came in 2001 when he ripped off an opposing player’s helmet and tossed it down the field in defense of his quarterback, an act of sheer passion that instantly cemented his status as a fan favorite.

He was a crucial part of the line that helped the Saints secure their first-ever playoff victory in 2000. His All-Pro selection in 2000 acknowledged his elite on-field performance and his ability to galvanize the offense with his uncompromising, headstrong leadership.

Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Reggie Bush arrived in New Orleans in 2006 as the second overall draft pick, carrying the immense weight of expectation and the designation of a transformational talent. The dynamic running back immediately added an electrifying element to the offense, becoming a versatile threat out of the backfield with his exceptional speed, elusiveness, and elite receiving skills.

Though his tenure was marked by the high expectations he faced, he was a pivotal figure in the team’s rise to glory. He accumulated over 4,200 total scrimmage yards in five seasons with the Saints, frequently serving as an unstoppable mismatch for opposing defenses.

He was a First-Team All-Pro punt returner in 2008 and, most importantly, was a core member of the Super Bowl XLIV championship team, contributing significantly to the Super Bowl victory. His combination of celebrity, playmaking ability, and championship success ensures his status as one of the most recognizable and impactful players of the franchise’s golden age.

Stan Brock

Stan Brock (Source: Mike Powell /Allsport)

Stan Brock holds a singular distinction in Saints history: the offensive tackle was the ultimate iron man, playing 13 seasons for the franchise from 1980 to 1992. Drafted 12th overall, he was an immediate starter who transitioned from left to right tackle, providing a towering, consistent presence on the offensive line during one of the most tumultuous, yet ultimately transformational, eras for the organization.

His durability was astonishing; he started an incredible 186 consecutive games for the Saints, a franchise record that stands as a testament to his toughness and reliability.

He was a foundational leader who helped bring the Saints their first winning seasons and playoff appearances in the late 1980s. His longevity and unwavering presence on the line of scrimmage made him a silent but essential component in the franchise’s journey toward respectability.

Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson (Source: Vincent Laforet /Allsport)

Joe Johnson was the premier pass-rushing threat for the Saints throughout the mid-to-late 1990s, offering a potent blend of speed, size, and technique from the defensive end position.

Drafted in 1994, he quickly developed into a formidable defender, often drawing double teams and still finding ways to pressure the quarterback with relentless consistency, becoming the face of the defense after the “Dome Patrol” era.

His best season came in 2000, when he earned his only Pro Bowl selection and was named First-Team All-Pro, tallying 12 sacks and proving his dominance right up to the end of his Saints tenure.

His impact was crucial in the team’s first-ever playoff victory in the 2000 Wild Card game. He remains one of the franchise leaders in sacks and represented the continuation of elite defensive play in New Orleans during the decade.

Fred McAfee

Fred McAfee (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

Fred McAfee, a running back primarily known for his explosive speed and relentless effort, carved out a unique and beloved niche in Saints history due to his immense contributions on special teams and his loyalty to the Black and Gold. Playing ten non-consecutive seasons for the team, “Fast Freddy” became the ultimate utility player and a staple of the franchise through different coaching regimes.

He was a special teams machine, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2002 for his exceptional coverage abilities and tenacity as a gunner. He provided reliable depth at running back and was a fan favorite known for his positive energy and dedication to the community.

His longevity and commitment, which included being a crucial veteran presence during the transition into the Super Bowl era, earned him a spot in the Saints Hall of Fame.